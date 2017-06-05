The New York Rangers have reached the playoffs for seven consecutive seasons, and have gone beyond the first round in five of the past six.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Blueshirts squad that obviously has talent – enough to be competitive – but also has some holes that may prevent them from getting over the top.

While the Rangers don’t necessarily have game-breaking individual forwards, they were a high scoring team in 2016-2017, so it’s not really an area of need.

The more glaring concern is the blueline, where Ryan McDonagh is followed, mostly, by question marks (you can exclude Brady Skjei, coming off a strong rookie campaign), so if the Rangers are going to do something to significantly change their outlook this summer, it likely will come on the blueline, whether that means shedding players or securing some top-end talent.

Ultimately, the Rangers are going to play to win now, while they have Henrik Lundqvist in goal. That seemed to be a questionable proposition for most of the 2016-2017 season, but after a decade of dominance, it’s possible that King Henrik has earned a little leeway. Nevertheless, if the Rangers are going to take this team to a Cup contender level, they will (and stop me if you’ve heard this before) have to improve the blueline corps in front of Lundqvist.

HEROES

Chris Kreider – The Blueshirts’ power forward went for a career-high 28 goals and 53 points, while posting dominant possession stats.

J.T. Miller – While his possession numbers weren’t great, Miller had a career-high 56 points, with only seven of those points coming on the power play.

Brady Skjei – The 2012 first-round pick played his first NHL season and recorded 39 points while playing on the Rangers’ third pair, so his points/60 was among the best.

ZEROES

Dan Girardi – It’s not as though the Rangers don’t recognize the decline in Girardi’s play – last season’s 19:06 time on ice per game was his lowest since his rookie season – but he routinely puts up some of the worst relative possession stats in the league.

Henrik Lundqvist – He played well in the postseason, but the 34-year-old netminder had the worst save percentage (.910) of his career during the regular season.

Marc Staal – A defenceman who has turned 30-years-old, contributes next to nothing offensively and has seen a decline in both possession numbers and ice time in recent seasons.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Jeff Gorton/Alain Vigneault

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Mats Zuccarello 80 15 44 59 51.9 5.5 101.5 54.1 18:50 $4.5M J.T. Miller 82 22 34 56 45.5 -3.5 104.4 43.7 16:22 $2.75M Derek Stepan 81 17 38 55 50.7 3.7 102.0 52.5 18:37 $6.5M Chris Kreider 75 28 25 53 54.5 8.5 99.7 55.3 17:00 $4.625M Kevin Hayes 76 17 32 49 43.9 -5.5 103.7 40.7 16:34 $2.6M Michael Grabner 76 27 13 40 45.0 -4.1 104.9 43.2 14:06 $1.65M Rick Nash 67 23 15 38 46.3 -1.9 103.0 53.2 16:28 $7.8M Jimmy Vesey 80 16 11 27 44.9 -3.9 99.2 48.8 13:38 $925K Pavel Buchnevich 41 8 12 20 50.1 2.2 103.4 53.4 13:16 $925K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Mika Zibanejad 56 14 23 37 49.9 2.4 103.3 53.8 17:04 $2.625M RFA Jesper Fast 68 6 15 21 47.6 -1.0 102.3 41.8 13:48 $950K RFA Oscar Lindberg 65 8 12 20 47.6 -0.4 101.7 44.1 10:50 $650K RFA Brandon Pirri 60 8 10 18 48.1 0.3 99.0 48.8 12:17 $1.1M RFA Matt Puempel 40 6 3 9 47.9 0.3 92.6 52.7 9:39 $900K RFA Tanner Glass 11 1 1 2 47.2 -3.1 100.8 44.4 10:55 $1.45M UFA

Even though he shot a career-low 7.9% last season, Mats Zuccarello put up 59 points, two off of his career high. He’s short, but feisty and is a talented playmaker who fares well with skilled linemates.

J.T. Miller was a first-round pick in 2011, and he’s steadily increased his role and production. While he did go for a career-best 56 points last season, he could stand to generate more shots if he’s going to maintain his goal pace because he’s averaging 1.63 shots per game and shooting 16.5% over the past two seasons.

Consistency is at the heart of Derek Stepan’s game. He’s ranged from 53 to 57 points in each of the past four seasons, and is a solid-two way centre who tends to generate positive possession numbers.

Chris Kreider and Mats Zuccarello paced the Rangers' attack last season.

While last season was the third straight in which Chris Kreider surpassed 20 goals, his jump to 28 was due to a combination of improved shot generation (a career-high 2.48 per game) and a career-high 15.1% shooting percentage. It may be difficult for Kreider to duplicate those numbers, but he has a rare combination of size and skating ability, and is in his prime.

A 6-foot-5 centre who had just seven of his 49 points on the power play, Kevin Hayes faded down the stretch, with two goals and seven points in his last 25 games, and had abysmal possession stats to boot. Nevertheless, a 25-year-old with his size and skill should be able to fill a regular role.

Blinding speed nets Michael Grabner a lot of breakaways, but he’s also been somewhat notorious for not finishing those opportunities. However, after scoring 29 goals in the previous three seasons combined, Grabner shot a career-best 16.7% on his way to 27 goals for the Blueshirts last season. He may be expansion fodder but if not, he can be a valuable depth player, even if he doesn’t shoot at that percentage.

Rick Nash turns 33 this summer and has been held under 40 points in three of the past four seasons, and his ice time (16:28) and shots per game (2.91) were his lowest since his rookie season. That does make the last season of his contract a tad pricey relative to his contributions, but it may be difficult to escape from that deal too.

The Rangers won last summer’s Jimmy Vesey Sweepstakes, and it appeared to be a major coup when he scored six goals and nine points in the first 10 games. However, Vesey didn’t generate shots consistently and his production waned as the season progressed.

Another rookie winger battling for playing time last season, Pavel Buchnevich showed skill and had 14 points in his first 14 games before his production and ice time declined. The 22-year-old should earn a bigger role moving forward.

Acquired from Ottawa in a trade for Derick Brassard last summer, Mika Zibanejad was productive enough when healthy, but missed a couple of months with a broken fibula. The 24-year-old is a solid performer now, but still has some untapped offensive potential.

Jesper Fast is a serviceable depth winger. He doesn’t generate a lot of offence, but is a competent and inexpensive checking forward.

Another quality depth forward, Oscar Lindberg’s production in a limited role over the past couple of seasons does suggest that he might be able to handle at least a few more minutes per game.

A skilled forward who thrives on the power play and in shootouts (and won 57.6% of his draws last season), Brandon Pirri was on the outside looking in by season’s end. He’s played for four teams in the past four years, and it would come as no surprise if next season landed him on team number five.

Matt Puempel got more of an opportunity with the Rangers than he had previously in Ottawa, and scored five goals in a six-game span in the middle of the season, but he’s still scrambling for a full-time spot in the lineup.

Can the Rangers add another significant piece up front? Veterans like Ilya Kovalchuk, Alexander Radulov or Jaromir Jagr could certainly add value, and would fit the Rangers’ m.o. as big-game hunters, but this is a team that ranked fourth in the league in all situations goals-for per 60 minutes, so another scorer isn’t necessarily their first priority.



RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Ryan McDonagh 77 6 36 42 46.7 -2.1 102.7 45.5 24:21 $4.7M Brady Skjei 80 5 34 39 50.6 3.9 102.1 58.8 17:28 $925K Nick Holden 80 11 23 34 47.4 -1.2 102.4 41.6 20:37 $1.65M Dan Girardi 63 4 11 15 44.0 -5.5 102.1 44.3 19:06 $5.5M Kevin Klein 60 3 11 14 48.8 1.8 100.5 53.5 17:38 $2.9M Marc Staal 72 3 7 10 46.6 -2.1 101.8 43.0 19:11 $5.7M Steven Kampfer 11 1 1 2 52.8 3.3 97.6 67.3 13:15 $650K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Adam Clendening 31 2 9 11 56.7 9.4 100.3 68.3 15:49 $600K RFA Brendan Smith 51 3 6 9 49.7 2.3 100.6 48.4 19:15 $2.75M UFA

Team captain Ryan McDonagh is the Rangers’ best all-around defenceman, and surpassed 40 points for the second time in his career, but he’s also frequently stuck with partner Dan Girardi and that is enough to drag down anyone’s possession numbers.

Ryan McDonagh needs more help on the blueline.

Rookie blueliner Brady Skjei was impressive in his third-pair role, putting up points and moving the puck effectively. He’s a strong skater with good size and should move into a more significant role.

Acquired in a trade with Colorado last summer, Nick Holden went on to post a career-high 11 goals and 34 points. And yet, his defensive play remains suspect, so the Rangers would likely be better off with Holden playing less.

Consistently on the wrong end of shot differentials, veteran Dan Girardi has had his ice time reduced, but still plays significant minutes alongside McDonagh on the Rangers’ top pair. Is there a palatable way for the Rangers to get out from under the last three years of Girardi’s deal, either via expansion, a trade (with salary retained), or buyout? It might be possible, but doesn’t seem the most likely result.

Even though veteran right-shot defenceman Kevin Klein had his ice time cut last season, he performed adequately in that decreased role. The Rangers could do far worse than to bring Klein back and play him significant minutes, but if he’s not going to get that ice time, the Rangers should be able to move him to save on the last year of his contract, freeing up money for another move.

30-year-old blueliner Marc Staal is in a similar position to Girardi. He’s not terribly mobile, his ice time is decreasing (last season’s 19:11 per game was his lowest since his rookie season, 2007-2008) and he’s on the wrong end of shot differentials. He’s also under contract for four more seasons, and given his contributions, that’s a bug, not a feature.

Picked up in a trade from Florida last season, Steven Kampfer is a strong skater who doesn’t hurt the team when he’s inserted into the lineup, but that doesn’t happen often – he’s played 103 games over the past three seasons.

The Rangers are Adam Clendening’s fifth NHL team and he’s still just 24. He only played 31 games last season but was, in that small sample, outstanding. His points/60 and Corsi (overall and Rel) all put him in the top 10 among defencemen. Obviously, that’s an inflated representation of Clendening’s real value, but maybe it’s worth playing him in more than a part-time role to find out what he can provide.

The rumour that stuck with the Rangers for most of last season is that they would sign free agent defenceman Kevin Shattenkirk. For all of his flaws, and some were on display for Washington in the playoffs, Shattenkirk is an accomplished puck-moving defenceman who is an elite quarterback for the power play. If the Rangers can get him, and it may require some wheeling and dealing to create sufficient cap room, then Shattenkirk would be a noteworthy upgrade on a mostly shaky blueline.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Henrik Lundqvist 57 31 20 4 .910 .918 $8.5M Antti Raanta 30 16 8 2 .922 .936 $1.0M

Is age catching up to Henrik Lundqvist? The 35-year-old is coming off the worst regular season of his career, and yet he was solid in the playoffs, so it’s not a foregone conclusion that he can no longer perform at a high level. At the very least, though, the season stands as a cautionary tale because Lundqvist is under contract for four more years at cap hit of $8.5-million.

Henrik Lundqvist played well in the playoffs after an uncharacteristic regular season.

He was passed for the Chicago backup job by Scott Darling, but Antti Raanta has since put up a .921 save percentage in two seasons for the Rangers, and seems highly likely to depart this summer, either via the expansion draft or a trade to a team that would be prepared to make Raanta a starter.

While the Rangers have a lot of goaltending prospects, none appear to be knocking on the door for an NHL job, so if Raanta departs, that will send the Blueshirts looking for a capable, yet economical, backup. Anders Nilsson, Jhonas Enroth and Keith Kinkaid would be a few options worth considering.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Antti Raanta – A 28-year-old goaltender who has a .917 save percentage in 94 career games, Raanta is under contract for $1-million next season, and could very easily slide in as Vegas’ starting netminder.

Michael Grabner – Coming off a season in which he tallied 27 goals, Grabner is reasonably priced and could easily fit in a checking role.

Oscar Lindberg – An under-used fourth-line centre, Lindberg has performed well in limited action and is a relative bargain.

PROSPECTS

RANGERS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Igor Shesterkin G 39 .937 St. Petersburg SKA (KHL) Sean Day D 63 15 22 37 +15 Windsor (OHL) Ryan Graves D 76 8 22 30 -17 Hartford (AHL) Adam Huska G 21 .916 Green Bay (USHL) Brandon Halverson G 26 .887 Hartford (AHL) Cristoval Nieves C 40 6 12 18 -7 Hartford (AHL) Ryan Gropp LW 66 35 49 84 +25 Seattle (WHL) Neal Pionk D 42 7 27 34 +24 U. Minnesota-Duluth (NCHC) Tyler Wall G 37 .918 UMass-Lowell (HE) Tim Gettinger LW 62 31 23 54 +26 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Gabriel Fontaine C 59 23 29 52 +31 Rouyn-Noranda (QMJHL) Chris Nell G 34 .916 Bowling Green (WCHA) Sergey Zborovskiy D 63 7 33 40 +72 Regina (WHL) Nicklas Jensen RW 70 32 23 55 -27 Hartford (AHL) Vince Pedrie D 39 8 22 30 +27 Penn St. (Big 10)

New York’s prospect list is about what one might expect from a team that hasn’t made a first-round pick since 2012. Their best talent is in goal, presumably hoping for an heir apparent to Lundqvist, but their one surefire netminder, Igor Shesterkin, will be in the KHL for a few more seasons.

DRAFT

21st – Callan Foote, Nicolas Hague, Josh Norris

FREE AGENCY

The Rangers have approximately $63.8M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 18 players.

NEEDS

One top-pair defenceman, another defenceman

WHAT I SAID THE RANGERS NEEDED LAST YEAR

Three forwards, one top-pair defenceman

THEY ADDED

Michael Grabner, Mika Zibanejad, Jimmy Vesey, Pavel Buchnevich, Brandon Pirri, Brady Skjei, Nick Holden, Adam Clendening

TRADE MARKET

Rick Nash, Kevin Hayes, Dan Girardi, Kevin Klein, Antti Raanta

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 RANGERS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Chris Kreider Derek Stepan Mats Zuccarello Rick Nash Mika Zibanejad J.T. Miller Jimmy Vesey Kevin Hayes Pavel Buchnevich Jester Fast Oscar Lindberg Michael Grabner Matt Puempel Brandon Pirri Nicklas Jensen Ryan Gropp Cristoval Nieves Taylor Beck

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Ryan McDonagh Kevin Shattenkirk * Henrik Lundqvist Brady Skjei Nick Holden Keith Kinkaid * Marc Staal Dan Girardi Brandon Halverson Steven Kampfer Adam Clendening Ryan Graves Neal Pionk