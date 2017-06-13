The Ottawa Senators not only made the playoffs, but they went to double overtime in Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Final before losing to the eventual Stanley Cup champions.

Off-Season Game Plan examines a Senators team that was a surprise in 2016-2017, but will hit next season with elevated expectations.

Those expectations do need to be tempered somewhat, because the Senators defied some odds last season. They ranked 22nd in score-adjusted Corsi (48.4%) and were the only playoff team with a negative goal differential.

But, it’s also reasonable to be optimistic about a team that was that close to the Stanley Cup Final, should return most of the same roster, and has a couple of quality prospects to inject into the lineup.

Will that be enough for a second straight playoff berth? Can (or should) the Senators expect more than that?

HEROES

Erik Karlsson – Scored 71 points and, after a period of adjustment, was typically dominant as a play driver in the second half of the season.

Craig Anderson – Not only did the veteran netminder miss time while his wife was battling cancer, he performed at a very high level when he was in the lineup; his .926 save percentage was his best since 2012-2013, and his .940 5-on-5 save percentage was best in the league.

Mike Hoffman – Scored a career-high 61 points and even took on a shutdown role at times.

ZEROES

Bobby Ryan – Certainly redeemed himself in the playoffs, with 15 points in 19 games, but Ottawa’s highest-paid player had just 25 points in 62 regular-season games.

Cody Ceci – The Senators have been force-feeding him big minutes, and the 23-year-old played more than 23 minutes per game last season, but he’s been getting stomped. When with his usual partner, Dion Phaneuf, the Sens got 44.5% of shot attempts during 5-on-5 play with Ceci on the ice.

Curtis Lazar – Before getting traded to Calgary, the 22-year-old forward had zero goals and one assist in 33 games. He had mono, which obviously set his season off track, but it never got back on track either.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Pierre Dorion/Guy Boucher

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Mike Hoffman 74 26 35 61 51.2 4.0 103.3 55.6 17:36 $5.188M Kyle Turris 78 27 28 55 48.4 0.0 100.3 52.3 19:30 $3.5M Mark Stone 71 22 32 54 54.4 8.4 100.6 53.6 18:34 $3.5M Derick Brassard 81 14 25 39 53.9 7.9 100.2 55.6 17:23 $5.0M Zack Smith 74 16 16 32 50.1 2.9 99.6 49 16:23 $3.25M Alex Burrows 75 15 16 31 48.1 -2.0 100.9 51.1 14:39 $2.5M Bobby Ryan 62 13 12 25 49.8 1.3 100 51 15:32 $7.25M Clarke MacArthur 4 0 0 0 53.8 1.7 95 45.8 13:29 $4.65M

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Jean-Gabriel Pageau 82 12 21 33 45.8 -3.6 102.3 41.3 16:08 $900K RFA Ryan Dzingel 81 14 18 32 49.1 1.1 101.3 52.3 14:23 $750K RFA Tom Pyatt 82 9 14 23 43.6 -6.5 101.8 44 15:38 $800K UFA Viktor Stalberg 75 11 5 16 50.1 -1.2 97.2 53.5 12:12 $1.5M UFA Chris Kelly 82 5 7 12 41.3 -8.7 96.4 50.4 11:56 $900K UFA Tommy Wingels 73 7 5 12 45.8 -4.4 94.6 51.7 10:30 $2.475M UFA Chris Neil 53 1 3 4 45.8 -2.7 94.3 61.2 7:34 $1.5M UFA

A terrific skater with a laser shot, Mike Hoffman had his third straight season with more than 25 goals, though last season was more heavily influenced by 13 power-play markers. Over the past three seasons, his 1.04 goals/60 during 5-on-5 play ranks 13th, between Sidney Crosby and Alex Ovechkin. He was also handed tougher defensive assignments and had some success in that role too.

Mike Hoffman is a playmaker up front for the Sens.

Bouncing back from an injury-marred 2015-2016 season, Kyle Turris scored a career-high 27 goals and topped 50 points for the third time in the past four seasons. He provides outstanding value on his current contract, but he’s eligible for an extension this summer and that figures to be a priority.

While last season was the third straight in which Mark Stone scored more than 20 goals and 50 points, and he had outstanding possession numbers, he had some injuries and struggled in the postseason, finishing with eight points in 19 games. Nevertheless, the 25-year-old has established that he’s an excellent two-way winger, a valuable part of Ottawa’s core.

Although Derick Brassard finished his first season in Ottawa with just 39 points, his lowest in a full season since 2009-2010, the career 10.9% shooter finished on just 7.2% of his shots. However, he generated 2.41 shots per game, the second-best rate of his career, and had excellent possession numbers, so Brassard fulfilled his role as the number two centre. With better percentages, his output would be closer to expectations.

Gritty forward Zack Smith earned a new contract and topped 30 points for the second straight season. That may not seem like a lot, but he had just one point on the power play and he’s turned into a solid secondary contributor. It’s fair to debate the value of signing him to a four-year contract, but it’s easy to see Smith’s appeal.

The Senators acquired 36-year-old Alex Burrows from Vancouver at the trade deadline, and he contributed a bit down the stretch, scoring 11 points in 20 games for the Senators. He had no goals and five assists in 15 playoff games before getting hurt. To agree to the deal, Burrows was handed a new two-year contract, which isn’t the end of the world, but also could be less than ideal if he declines at all from his current level of performance.

Bobby Ryan’s regular season was a disaster. His ice time (15:32 per game) was his lowest since 2008-2009, 25 points in 62 games was the worst points-per-game (0.40) of his career, and 1.79 shots per game was his lowest since he was first called up for 23 games with Anaheim in 2007-2008. So, everything looked terrible for Ottawa’s highest-paid player, but then he was their highest-scoring forward in the playoffs and maybe there is some reason to hope that he can be more productive next season. For the four seasons after next? Don’t get too carried away.

Concussions kept Clarke MacArthur out of the lineup from October 2015 through to early April 2017, and it’s fair to wonder if he should have returned at all, but he was a solid contributor in the playoffs, with nine points in 19 games. Obviously, there has been a lot of missed time and, given his history, the 32-year-old does seem a hit away from having his career ended, but if he’s healthy, he fits in Ottawa’s top six.

He’s on the smaller side, but Jean-Gabriel Pageau is a decent third-line centre for the Senators, and (probably because he’s right-handed) starts more of his shifts in the defensive zone, which can help ease the burden on Turris and Brassard.

Ryan Dzingel got off to a fantastic start in his second NHL season, producing 26 points in 48 games, but faded, with just three goals and six points in his last 33 games. He’s inexpensive and brings some speed and skill to the game.

There may be room for some newcomers up front. 2015 first-rounder Colin White arrives after playing a couple of seasons at Boston College and 28-year-old Chris Di Domenico got a late-season look after spending the past five years in Europe (Switzerland and Italy). Maybe there’s room for an inexpensive veteran free agent, but if everyone’s healthy, the Sens should have most of their forward group covered.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Erik Karlsson 77 17 54 71 50.1 3.0 100.8 52.9 26:50 $6.5M Dion Phaneuf 81 9 21 30 46.8 -2.4 99.4 49.1 23:02 $7.0M Chris Wideman 76 5 12 17 52.5 5.5 100.3 63.1 13:58 $800K Cody Ceci 79 2 15 17 45 -5.0 99.2 45.7 23:12 $2.8M Marc Methot 68 0 12 12 47.6 -1.2 101.5 49.3 19:49 $4.9M Fredrik Claesson 33 3 8 11 53.3 5.3 100.5 57 13:08 $650K Mark Borowiecki 70 1 2 3 48.5 0.2 99.3 49.4 14:01 $1.1M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMAN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Jyrki Jokipakka 41 1 5 6 45.5 -7.5 99.6 47 14:26 $900K RFA

There isn’t another defenceman in the league that is a game-breaker like Erik Karlsson, a spectacular skater who controls the game. Ottawa’s playoff run brought some long overdue recognition to Karlsson, but he’s been amazing for a long time and now hangs in exclusive company, battling Sidney Crosby and Connor McDavid for the mantle of the league’s best player.

Erik Karlsson 's brilliance carried over into an impressive playoff performance.

Durable veteran Dion Phaneuf has logged a lot of minutes in more than 900 NHL games, though he’s had trouble when paired with Cody Ceci. He’s still under contract for four more season, at $7-million per, and that’s why the Senators have asked him to waive his no-move clause for the expansion draft, basically daring Vegas to take that deal off their hands. It’s unlikely they would, but it would be a calculated gamble on Phaneuf’s part to leave that possibility open.

Chris Wideman hasn’t play a lot, under 14 minutes per game through his two NHL seasons, but he was effective in that role last season and it could make the right-shot defenceman appealing as an option in the expansion draft. If he stays, he’s likely still going to be competing for ice time.

The Senators made a big commitment to Cody Ceci, bumping his ice time up nearly four minutes per game, but the results weren’t ideal. Can he fill a role in Ottawa’s top four, as they so clearly hope he can? If not, will the Senators have the foresight to deal him while there may still be some value attached to his potential?

Veteran blueliner Marc Methot is seen as a steady defensive presence, though his possession numbers over the past couple seasons are a little troubling because he tends to drag down Erik Karlsson’s shot differentials when they are together (47.5 CF%), compared to when they are split (Karlsson 54.6 CF%, Methot 45.5 CF%). Nevertheless, Methot would seem to be the one that the Senators are angling to protect from the expansion draft if Phaneuf consents to waive his no-move clause. If not, Ottawa could shop Methot or take their chances that he’s too expensive for Vegas’ tastes.

In small samples over the past two seasons, Fredrik Claesson has been a pretty useful blueliner, playing pretty well with Karlsson when given the opportunity. The 24-year-old has solid possession numbers (51.8 CF%, +3.8 CFRel%) in 49 career games and that might draw interest from Vegas but, if not, he could see a more significant role in Ottawa.

Not only did Mark Borowiecki record 364 hits last season, but he led the league with 154 penalty minutes, and the Senators love his nasty physical game. He had passable possession stats last year, after a couple of terrible seasons, so there is hope that he can hold a regular spot on the third pairing.

Acquired from Calgary in the Curtis Lazar trade, Jyrki Jokipakka has already been notified that he won’t be receiving a qualifying offer from the Senators, so he’s reportedly headed back to Finland.

Top prospect Thomas Chabot should be able to step in and play a significant role next season. He played on game for Ottawa last season before getting sent back to junior, where he excelled. If the 2015 first-rounder can make a seamless transition then the Senators will have more options available to them as they fill out their blueline.

RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Craig Anderson 40 25 11 4 .926 .942 $4.2M Andrew Hammond 6 0 2 0 .837 .868 $1.35M

FREE AGENT GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2016-17 CAP STATUS Mike Condon 41 19 14 6 .914 .915 $575K UFA

Under obviously trying circumstances, Craig Anderson was great for Ottawa. He has a .920 save percentage in seven seasons with the Senators, which is quite good, and his postseason save percentage is .929, also quite good. He’s 36-years-old and heading into the final year of his current contract, but the Senators don’t appear to have an heir apparent knocking on the door, so they had better hope that Anderson can maintain his high calibre of play.

Can Craig Anderson play as well as he did in 2016-2017 again?

The Sens bailed quickly on Andrew Hammond after a few rough appearances early in the season, replacing him with Mike Condon. However, with Condon headed for unrestricted free agency, it’s conceivable that Hammond, who is still under contract, could get a shot as the backup again next season.

There will be other options available in free agency or trades. Ondrej Pavelec, Anders Nilsson, and Chad Johnson should be among the more reasonably-priced free agents and Eddie Lack or Antti Raanta could be among those available via trade.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Marc Methot – If Dion Phaneuf doesn’t waive his no-move clause, it does appear that Methot would be left available, and if the Senators can’t swing a deal for him, Vegas could take the veteran blueliner, either for their own purposes, or for a trade to a team seeking his stay-at-home game.

Fredrik Claesson – Should the Senators get max protection on the blueline, that would still leave Claesson available, and he’s young, inexpensive and hasn’t looked out of place in his limited NHL action.

Chris Wideman – The choice may well come down to Claesson or Wideman. Both have some upside, though Claesson is younger, which could make him slightly more appealing.

TOP PROSPECTS

SENATORS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Thomas Chabot D 34 10 35 45 +29 Saint John (QMJHL) Colin White C 35 16 17 33 +8 Boston College (HE) Logan Brown C 35 14 26 40 -5 Windsor (OHL) Filip Chlapik C 57 34 57 91 +24 Charlottetown (QMJHL) Nick Paul LW 72 15 22 37 -17 Binghamton (AHL) Andreas Englund D 69 3 7 10 -18 Djurgardens (SHL) Francis Perron LW 68 6 20 26 -11 Binghamton (AHL) Marcus Hogberg G 33 .931 Linkopings (SHL) Christian Jaros D 36 5 8 13 +8 Lulea (SHL) Filip Ahl LW 54 28 20 48 +18 Regina (WHL) Max Lajoie D 68 7 35 42 +20 Swift Current (WHL) Ben Harpur D 63 2 25 27 0 Binghamton (AHL) Christian Wolanin D 37 6 16 22 +5 North Dakota (NCHC) Casey Bailey RW 62 21 16 37 -15 Binghamton (AHL)

The Senators should get immediate help from Thomas Chabot and Colin White, and there are a few more intriguing prospects, but the depth of the pool could still use a little work and Ottawa has only four picks scheduled in the 2017 Draft.

DRAFT

28th – Connor Timmins, Urho Vaakanainen, Jason Robertson

FREE AGENCY

The Senators have approximately $64.1M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 17 players.

NEEDS

Two forwards, one defenceman, backup goaltender

WHAT I SAID THE SENATORS NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-nine forward, depth forwards, depth defencemen

THEY ADDED

Derick Brassard, Chris Kelly

TRADE MARKET

Marc Methot, Cody Ceci, Fredrik Claesson, Chris Wideman

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 SENATORS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Mike Hoffman Kyle Turris Mark Stone Clarke MacArthur Derick Brassard Bobby Ryan Zack Smith Jean-Gabriel Pageau Ryan Dzingel Alex Burrows Colin White Tom Pyatt Nick Paul Nate Thompson * Chris DiDomenico Francis Perron Filip Chlapik Casey Bailey