The Pittsburgh Penguins won their second straight Stanley Cup and their 111 points during the regular season was the most for the franchise since 1992-1993.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a team that not only pulled off the rare feat of winning back-to-back Cups, but has the core in place to legitimately compete for more in the coming years.

It’s not as though the Penguins steamrolled their way to this most recent championship. They had some good fortune to escape the second-round series against Washington, needed double overtime in Game Seven to get past Ottawa, and were outplayed for large stretches of six games in the Final against Nashville. So, it’s not like it’s a foregone conclusion that Pittsburgh will be the top team next season but, at the same time, they managed to win a Cup with their No. 1 defenceman on the shelf, so there is already some reason to expect that they could be even better next year.

The Penguins have really done a brilliant job replenishing the roster in recent seasons. Of course it’s the superstar talent of Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Phil Kessel leading the way, but the likes of Jake Guentzel, Conor Sheary, Bryan Rust, Scott Wilson, Tom Kuhnhackl and Carter Rowney have all been plugged into the lineup in the past couple of seasons and they’ve contributed to championship runs. Being able to get those contributions, on bargain contracts, is part of the challenge for a team that has to pay superstars at the top of the depth chart, and it sure looks like Penguins GM Jim Rutherford knows how to handle that challenge.

So, this Penguins team has been on a great run, and they will need some rest in a short off-season, but it’s safe to say that, even with some roster turnover, they’re going to be really good again next year.



HEROES

Sidney Crosby – It didn’t seem like too long ago that some were wondering about whether Crosby was in decline. He may be – his 120-point season is a decade in the past – but he scored a league-leading 44 goals, the second-best total of his career, and won the Conn Smythe Trophy after producing 27 points in 24 playoff games.

Matt Murray – He took over the starting job from popular veteran Marc-Andre Fleury and had a .923 save percentage in the regular season, followed by a .937 save percentage in 10 playoff starts.

Justin Schultz – Pittsburgh has lots of players that could fit here, but it’s easy to forget that Schultz came into the season with modest expectations. He was still on the third pair, but as he kept playing well and others got injured, Schultz was thrust into more responsibility and he finished with a career-high 51 points while playing more than 20 minutes per game.

ZEROES

Carl Hagelin – Injuries and poor percentages left the veteran winger with career lows of six goals and 22 points.

Chris Kunitz – He still filled a valuable role in the postseason, but the 37-year-old winger went on a 34-game goal drought late in the year and into the playoffs.

Olli Maatta – It’s entirely possible that injuries have hindered the progress of the 22-year-old blueliner, but he had subpar possession stats and played a career-low 18:04 per game in his fourth NHL season.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Jim Rutherford/Mike Sullivan

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Sidney Crosby 75 44 45 89 53.2 5.1 101.7 61.2 19:53 $8.7M Evgeni Malkin 62 33 39 72 51.9 1.6 103.3 70.6 18:37 $9.5M Phil Kessel 82 23 47 70 47.4 -3.5 101.6 63.8 17:56 $6.8M Patric Hornqvist 70 21 23 44 53.7 6.1 101.3 56.3 15:57 $4.25M Jake Guentzel 40 16 17 33 51.4 2.9 101.9 60.3 15:53 $734K Bryan Rust 57 15 13 28 51.1 1.7 100.4 51.7 13:38 $640K Scott Wilson 78 8 18 26 49.6 -0.2 99.5 41.6 10:57 $625K Carl Hagelin 61 6 16 22 53.1 3.7 100.8 57.4 15:29 $4.0M Tom Kuhnhackl 57 4 12 16 45.9 -4.8 103.3 29.9 10:39 $625K Carter Rowney 27 3 4 7 49.2 1.2 101.8 46.2 10:58 $613K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Conor Sheary 61 23 30 53 52.5 4.0 104.4 63.0 15:56 $575K RFA Nick Bonino 80 18 19 37 46.4 -4.9 99.4 43.2 16:39 $1.9M UFA Matt Cullen 72 13 18 31 48.0 -2.7 100.1 35.8 13:55 $1.0M UFA Chris Kunitz 71 9 20 29 50.1 0.0 100.1 57.0 15:31 $3.85M UFA

Early in the 205-2016 season, when he was admittedly off to a slow start, there were all kind of questions about Sidney Crosby, and about how far his game had dropped off. A couple of Stanley Cups, a World Cup, two Conn Smythe Trophies and a Rocket Richard Trophy later and the questions have been silenced. Connor McDavid and Erik Karlsson are legitimate challengers, but it’s hard to argue that they have passed Crosby as the current best player on the planet.

Sidney Crosby led the league in goals in the regular season and won his second straight Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP.

He missed 20 games during the regular season, yet Evgeni Malkin still had 72 points – the last time he had more in a season was 2011-2012 – and then led the playoffs with 28 points in 25 games. He’s a brilliant talent who can raise his game in the playoffs, albeit one that seems to get hurt a lot, missing 97 games over the past five years.

There was a narrative surrounding Phil Kessel when he was in Toronto that, even though he was the best player on those bad Maple Leafs teams, that they couldn’t win with a player like that. Never mind that the Stanley Cup is stenciled full of high-scoring wingers who may not have done much defensively, but Kessel’s name is going on for a second time, and he’s put up 45 points in 49 games over those two Stanley Cup runs. Kessel’s possession stats dipped last season, the HBK line had to be broken up, and Kessel ended up finding a fit on Malkin’s wing, but for all of the criticism that he’s taken, Kessel hasn’t missed a game since 2009-2010 and has been a big-game player for a two-time Stanley Cup champ. He’s also just 29, so this doesn’t have to be the end of the story either.

He was reduced to a fourth-line role by the Stanley Cup Final, but Patric Hornqvist scored the Cup-winning goal, and he’s always around the net, so he finds his way to contribute more often that not; last season was his seventh straight full (ie. non-lockout) season with at least 20 goals.

It may have seemed like Jake Guentzel came out of nowhere to be a playoff hero, scoring a league-leading 13 goals in 25 playoff games, but it has been a steady progression over the past year. He had 46 points in 35 games a junior at Nebraska-Omaha, then put up 20 points in 21 AHL (regular season plus playoff) games at the end of the 2015-2016. He started this season in the AHL and had 42 points in 33 games. He finished the regular season in the NHL, scoring 33 points in 40 games, many of which he spent on Sidney Crosby’s wing. It’s not to say it was predictable that he would be the top goal-scorer in the playoffs, but this wasn’t a case of some random guy lucking into production; the 22-year-old is likely going to be a significant contributor for years to come.

Hustling winger Bryan Rust busted out for 15 goals last season and has scored 13 goals in 46 playoff games over the past two seasons. He can move around the lineup and while not a big offensive threat, he’s a solid complementary scorer.

Scott Wilson has 32 points in 103 games over the past two-plus seasons, with modest ice time. He plays a robust physical game and has some skill that allows him, like Rust, to move around the lineup.

One of the fastest skaters in the game, Carl Hagelin had a down year, but even with his lack of production, Hagelin still delivered solid possession numbers last season and it’s reasonable to expect him to contribute in a top-nine role.

25-year-old winger Tom Kuhnhackl has contributed 31 points in 99 games over two seasons, but he’s on the lineup bubble and as Pittsburgh keeps adding new wingers to the mix, it becomes more difficult for Kuhnhackl to stick in a regular spot.

Carter Rowney turned 28 during Pittsburgh’s playoff run, during which he played 20 games. He had played 27 games during the regular season, the first NHL action of his career. He has good size, will use it, and can play centre or wing.

The Penguins struck gold when they signed Conor Sheary to an AHL deal coming out of UMass and he took a quantum leap forward playing quite a bit on Crosby’s wing last season. PTS/60

It’s not as though the Penguins have a lot of openings up front, but they could probably find room for 2015 second-rounder Daniel Sprong, who played 18 games for the Penguins in 2015-2016 and lit up the QMJHL, scoring 79 points in 43 (regular season plus playoff) games.



RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Kris Letang 41 5 29 34 52.9 3.0 99.8 54.8 25:31 $7.25M Ian Cole 81 5 21 26 49.3 -0.8 103.0 49.8 19:49 $2.1M Olli Maatta 55 1 6 7 49.2 -2.5 102.5 50.4 18:04 $4.083M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Justin Schultz 78 12 39 51 51.2 1.9 102.9 56.7 20:27 $1.4M RFA Mark Streit 68 6 21 27 52.3 2.3 97.2 60.6 18:45 $5.25M UFA Trevor Daley 56 5 14 19 46.1 -5.5 102.0 48.0 20:23 $3.3M UFA Ron Hainsey 72 4 13 17 49.8 -2.0 99.0 52.1 22:02 $2.833M UFA Brian Dumoulin 70 1 14 15 50.7 0.9 99.6 53.1 20:33 $800K RFA Chad Ruhwedel 34 2 8 10 48.5 -1.1 102.6 47.6 17:20 $575K UFA

A neck injury limited Kris Letang to 41 games in the regular season and he missed Pittsburgh’s entire playoff run, making the result all the more amazing. Letang is a bona fide number one defenceman, capable of eating up big minutes, quarterbacking a potent power play, and pushing play in the right direction. If he’s healthy next season that will be a major lift for the Penguins, but that can’t be easily assumed – he has missed 154 games in the past six seasons.

The Penguins managed to win the Stanley Cup despite the absence of top defenceman Kris Letang .

Ian Cole emerged as a steady veteran presence on the Pittsburgh blueline, playing a career-high 19:49 per game, putting up a career-best 26 points. He may not be a major impact player, but lays it on the line night after night.

In 2013-2014, Olli Maatta was a 19-year-old who put up 29 points in 78 games and appeared to be on his way as a promising rookie defenceman. He’s been hindered by health issues since, as his role has declined. He looked lost at times in the postseason (losing a rink-long footrace to Bobby Ryan, getting dangled by Pontus Aberg), so it’s not altogether unreasonable to question Maatta’s potential, but he’s also a 22-year-old with four years of NHL experience.

He was lost in Edmonton, but it appears that Justin Schultz has been found in Pittsburgh. Injuries pressed him into a bigger role last season and he responded with the best season of his career. He’s likely to get a sizeable raise as a restricted free agent, but the Penguins may consider a long-term deal at the right price this summer.

On a team full of skilled puckhandlers, Brian Dumoulin is a no-frills defenceman. He has good size, can skate and make a pass, but he doesn’t carry the puck or venture too deep into the offensive zone. But, given Pittsburgh’s other strengths, having Dumoulin as a rock on the blueline, one who played more than 20 minutes per game in the regular season and nearly 22 minutes per game in the playoffs, has value. The Penguins were also likely at risk of losing Dumoulin in the expansion draft except that it appears that some sort of deal may be in place for Marc-Andre Fleury.

Pittsburgh has several veteran defencemen headed for free agency. Ron Hainsey and Trevor Daley played big roles. Mark Streit helped out late in the regular season and Chad Ruhwedel was useful in spot duty. If Pittsburgh is inclined to bring one back, perhaps it’s Hainsey, with the presumption that the 36-year-old wouldn’t require a long-term investment. Otherwise, the Penguins could dip into the free agent market for someone like Cody Franson, trade for Brayden McNabb or Adam McQuaid, or if the Penguins are really committed to the idea of adding muscle, perhaps they could try a free agent like Eric Gryba or Deryk Engelland.



RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Matt Murray 49 32 10 4 .923 .932 $3.75M Marc-Andre Fleury 38 18 10 7 .909 .918 $5.75M

It’s hardly standard procedure for a goaltender to have two Stanley Cup wins under his belt by the end of his rookie season, but Matt Murray has been an impact player right from the start with the Penguins. He had a strong track record in junior hockey and the American Hockey League, but he has a .925 save percentage in 62 regular-season games, along with a .928 save percentage in 32 playoff games to backstop the team to two championships, so it’s no wonder that the Penguins are going to ride with 23-year-old Murray into the future as their starting goaltender.

Matt Murray has quickly earned two Stanley Cups.

It’s expected that Marc-Andre Fleury is going to go to Vegas in the expansion draft – whether he stays there remains to be seen – but if Fleury is moving on, there could be an opportunity for 22-year-old prospect Tristan Jarry to make the jump. That might seem like an awfully young goaltending tandem, but Jarry just had a terrific season in the AHL. If not Jarry, the Penguins could shop for an inexpensive veteran backup.

TOP PROSPECTS

PENGUINS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Daniel Sprong RW 31 32 27 59 +29 Charlottetown (QMJHL) Tristan Jarry G 45 .925 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) Derrick Pouliot D 46 7 16 23 +15 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) Dominik Simon C 70 15 31 46 +10 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) Zach Aston-Reese LW 38 31 32 63 +13 Northeastern (HE) Filip Gustavsson G 15 .911 Lulea (SHL) Oskar Sundqvist C 63 20 26 46 +12 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) Connor Hall D 17 1 2 3 -4 Kitchener (OHL) Jeff Taylor D 38 9 24 33 +15 Union (ECAC) Teddy Blueger C 54 7 24 31 +24 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) Frank Corrado D 35 2 14 16 +9 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) Blaine Byron C 36 18 23 41 -6 Maine (HE) Kaspar Bjorkqvist RW 30 3 6 9 +2 Providence (HE) Lukas Bengtsson D 16 1 5 6 +14 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL) Jean-Sebastien Dea C 73 18 16 34 +13 Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL)

DRAFT

31st – Kole Lind, Maxime Comtois, Shane Bowers

FREE AGENCY

The Penguins have approximately $60.1M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 16 players.

NEEDS

Two top-nine forwards, one defenceman, backup goaltender

WHAT I SAID THE PENGUINS NEEDED LAST YEAR

Depth defencemen, cap space

THEY ADDED

Scott Wilson, Tom Sestito, David Warsofsky

TRADE MARKET

Carl Hagelin, Tom Kuhnhackl, Olli Maatta, Derrick Pouliot

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 PENGUINS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Conor Sheary Sidney Crosby Jake Guentzel Daniel Sprong Evgeni Malkin Phil Kessel Carl Hagelin Oskar Sundqvist Patric Hornqvist Scott Wilson Carter Rowney Bryan Rust Zach Aston-Reese Dominik Simon Tom Kuhnhackl Jean-Sebastien Dea Teddy Blueger Josh Archibald

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Brian Dumoulin Kris Letang Matt Murray Olli Maatta Justin Schultz Tristan Jarry Ian Cole Ron Hainsey Michael Leighton * Derrick Pouliot Frank Corrado Jeff Taylor Lukas Bengtsson