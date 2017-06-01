The San Jose Sharks followed up an appearance in the 2016 Stanley Cup Final by losing to Edmonton in the first round last season.



Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Sharks team facing some huge decisions, some might say Jumbo decisions, this summer.

As much as the Sharks have been a consistently strong team, playing under a 95-point pace once in the past 13 seasons, they haven’t been able to get it done in the playoffs. Does that prompt the team to move on from veterans Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau, two productive forwards heading towards their late thirties?

If San Jose brings the gang back, they will probably be a competitive, playoff-calibre team. It’s tough to make major changes to such a veteran-laden squad, but if the Sharks could make some moves to get younger and faster, that wouldn’t necessarily be the worst approach to take because the league is so fast now.

Furthermore, finding that next group of core players is necessary because some day – whether that is this summer or not – Thornton and Marleau won’t be there to lead the charge.



HEROES

Brent Burns – The 32-year-old may have had the best season of his career, tallying 29 goals, 76 points and leading the league with 320 shots on goal.

Joe Pavelski – 29 goals and 68 points is a bit lower than his production from the previous three seasons, but the Sharks captain was still their highest-scoring forward.

Joe Thornton – The last time he scored fewer than the seven goals he tallied last season was in his rookie year, 1997-1998, and yet, the Sharks still controlled play when Thornton was on the ice. Playing in the postseason with a pretty serious knee injury was on the heroic side too.



ZEROES

Mikkel Boedker – It was a questionable decision to sign Boedker as a free agent last summer, and he responded with 26 points. The last time he had fewer points in a season was 2011-2012.

Joonas Donskoi – After a solid rookie season, and good playoff run in 2015-2016, the 25-year-old winger fell off dramatically in his second season, managing just six goals in 61 games.

Justin Braun – Often facing tough matchups as Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s partner, the 30-year-old blueliner had unusually poor possession stats.



HOCKEY OPS/COACH



Doug Wilson/Peter DeBoer



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Joe Pavelski 81 29 39 68 52.2 1.4 101.5 53.3 19:07 $6.0M Logan Couture 73 25 27 52 49.7 -2.2 102.7 52.6 17:36 $6.0M Joel Ward 78 10 19 29 50.5 -1.1 99.5 49.3 15:57 $3.275M Mikkel Boedker 81 10 16 26 50.1 -1.4 100.0 54.2 14:21 $4.0M Melker Karlsson 67 11 11 22 50.3 -1.0 101.5 52.7 12:48 $2.0M Tomas Hertl 49 10 12 22 55.6 4.8 96.1 54.4 17:13 $3.0M Jannik Hansen 43 8 12 20 49.3 -0.7 100.0 56.0 16:03 $2.0M Kevin Labanc 55 8 12 20 49.7 -0.7 102.5 52.6 13:41 $718K Joonas Donskoi 61 6 11 17 53.0 2.8 97.9 52.6 13:49 $1.9M Timo Meier 34 3 3 6 56.7 7.1 98.3 47.6 12:28 $894K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Joe Thornton 79 7 43 50 53.9 3.7 100.3 54.1 18:04 $6.75M UFA Patrick Marleau 82 27 19 46 51.4 0.2 101.0 51.3 17:09 $6.667M UFA Chris Tierney 80 11 12 23 49.4 -2.3 99.6 45.1 14:36 $712K RFA Micheal Haley 58 2 10 12 48.5 -4.0 102.3 54.0 9:11 $625K UFA

Over the past four seasons, only Alex Ovechkin has scored more goals than Joe Pavelski’s 145. He’s a consistent threat, though he wasn’t as productive on the power play in 2016-2017 – his seven power-play goals was his lowest total in a full season since 2009-2010.

Logan Couture could be thrust into a big role if Joe Thornton doesn't return to San Jose.

The leading playoff scorer in 2015-2016, Logan Couture didn’t quite build on that production last season. His 25 goals and 52 points was respectable, but his ice time is down over the past couple of seasons and he ended the year with a gruesome injury after taking a puck in the mouth.

36-year-old Joel Ward is strong on the boards and in front of the net, but his production dipped last season. His 29 points was his lowest total in a full season since 2011-2012. At this stage of his career, he may be due to have his ice time reduced further.

In 2015-2016, Mikkel Boedker had 19 power-play points among the 51 points he scored. Last season, his first in San Jose, he had a single power-play point among his 26 points, so he wasn’t getting the same kind of usage. Nevertheless, he was disappointing and is under contract for three more years, so the Sharks had better hope he can perform better next season.

Melker Karlsson has been a solid contributor in a supporting role for three seasons, but his ice time has steadily decreased, from 15:26 per game in 2014-2015 to 12:48 per game last season. Maybe he can handle a more significant role but, it not, he’s fine further down the depth chart too.

Point production hasn’t yet taken off for Tomas Hertl, but the 23-year-old is getting more time at centre and has consistently put up strong possession stats, so the underlying numbers do offer some hope for a breakout. If that doesn’t necessarily come in a big way – and there’s a chance that he gets a bounce-back from last season’s low PDO – he’s already an important contributor.

Acquired from Vancouver last season, Jannik Hansen has good speed and is a reliable two-way winger. He’s never scored 40 points in a season, but can score a bit, kill penalties and play in a variety of roles throughout the depth chart.

A junior scoring star, Kevin Labanc had 19 points in 19 AHL games as a first-year pro, earning a real shot with the Sharks. He had some good fortune on his way to 20 points in 55 games, but the 21-year-old does have some skill and could earn a bigger role as he matures.

After a strong showing as a rookie in 2015-2016, Joonas Donskoi struggled last season. He missed some time with injuries, and had some bad percentages, but the Sharks definitely need more from him next season.

Chris Tierney doesn’t have a glamourous role, usually playing down the depth chart and starting more shifts in the defensive zone. Had career-highs of 11 goals and 23 points last season, but he’s still just 22, so it’s possible that he could expand on that production.

The ninth pick in the 2015 Draft, Timo Meier had modest point production in the NHL in his first year as a pro, but did have 14 goals in 33 AHL games and generated shots at an elite level in 34 NHL games. He’s only 20-years-old, so it may be too soon to place big expectations on him but, at the very least, he could be a sleeper or potential breakout candidate next season.

The most compelling decisions for the Sharks this season involve what to do with unrestricted free agents Joe Thornton and Patrick Marleau. They’ve both been productive, even as they get older, and it’s entirely possible that San Jose would be inclined to bring them back, depending on contract expectations.

At the same time, if the Sharks kept Thornton as the facilitator – he seems to make everyone around him better – and let Marleau move on, maybe San Jose would get involved in bidding for a sniper like Alex Ovechkin (if that is even possible) or Ilya Kovalchuk. As a fall-back position, maybe they would consider Jaromir Jagr, who doesn’t require as much investment going from one-year deal to one-year deal.

San Jose has sufficient forward depth, but could use some more game-breaking talent up front.



RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Brent Burns 82 29 47 76 54.2 5.2 101.2 58.5 24:52 $5.76M Marc-Edouard Vlasic 75 6 22 28 47.8 -5.4 100.6 44.7 21:14 $4.25M Paul Martin 81 4 22 26 51.8 0.9 100.8 56.4 19:14 $4.85M David Schlemko 62 2 16 18 53.6 2.2 99.6 56.8 16:45 $2.1M Justin Braun 81 4 9 13 46.5 -7.0 100.2 41.3 20:05 $3.8M Brenden Dillon 81 2 8 10 53.0 2.4 98.6 53.4 16:28 $3.27M Dylan DeMelo 25 1 7 8 49.5 0.5 102.4 53.3 15:54 $650K

Brent Burns is almost like a hockey unicorn, because there are so few, if any, players that operate in a similar manner. Even other offensive drivers from the blueline don’t generate shots and goals like Burns. He has 95 goals over the past four seasons, 20 more than any other defenceman. He’s not asked to face the toughest matchups, but the Sharks know Burns’ strengths and unleash him to maximum advantage. One potential drawback to that plan is that Burns gets an inordinate amount of opportunities to shoot on the power play and those shots from the point tend to be low-percentage plays.

Brent Burns is a finalist for the Norris Trophy as the league's best defenceman in 2016-2017.

The reason that Burns doesn’t have to handle the toughest assignments is that Marc-Edouard Vlasic has been that guy for a long time. The 30-year-old saw his ice time dip a bit last season, and he struggled alongside partner Justin Braun in a way that they didn’t in the years before, but Vlasic has a track record of excellence that earns a benefit of the doubt. He’s going into the last year of his deal, so it’s possible that this summer will bring a new contract.

36-year-old Paul Martin remains a steady presence, usually alongside Burns, and he can still skate. Martin's 26 even-strength points last season was tied for 22nd in the league, and he’s really not a major offensive contributor.

David Schlemko tends to be unheralded, and has bounced around quite a bit, but the 30-year-old is a nice third-pair blueliner because he can move the puck.

Early in his career, Brenden Dillon was playing 21 minutes per game in Dallas, and now he’s playing 16 minutes per game for San Jose. He was effective enough in that role last season, so he might be worthy of a move up the depth chart, either for the Sharks or elsewhere if he gets caught up in the summer defence shake-up.

A part-time player for the past couple of seasons, 24-year-old Dylan DeMelo has held his own in that limited role.

The Sharks don’t need to make major changes on the blueline, but could clear out some salary and face the possibility of losing 2013 first-rounder Mirco Mueller in the expansion draft (or in a trade to avoid expansion).



RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Martin Jones 65 35 23 6 .912 .915 $3.0M Aaron Dell 20 11 6 1 .931 .946 $625K

Last season was the second straight season in which Martin Jones started 65 games, but his performance dropped from the year before. He did play well in their first-round playoff loss, but the next step is probably to do a better job managing Jones’ workload in an effort to stay at an above-average level of performance.

The Sharks need Martin Jones to be better than he was in 2016-2017.

That plan could simply be addressed by giving 28-year-old backup Aaron Dell more playing time. He was excellent in 20 games last season, his first in the NHL, and probably warrants a longer look (presuming that he’s not scooped by Vegas).



EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Mirco Mueller – The 22-year-old 2013 first-round pick has played in 54 NHL games, but he’s probably ready for another chance. If the Sharks can’t find a way to keep him, it would make sense for Vegas to bet on Mueller’s potential.

Brenden Dillon – As noted above, Dillon played pretty well last season and a 6-foot-4 defenceman who adds a physical presence has some appeal.

Justin Braun – It wouldn’t be a surprise if the Sharks tried to deal Braun rather than leaving him exposed for the expansion draft, but if he’s out there, he’s a 30-year-old who has played more than 20 minutes per game for four straight seasons, often in matchups against the opponent’s top line.



TOP PROSPECTS

SHARKS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Timo Meier RW 33 14 9 23 +9 San Jose (AHL) Mirco Mueller D 62 2 18 20 -3 San Jose (AHL) Dan O'Regan C 63 23 35 58 +6 San Jose (AHL) Dylan Gambrell C 38 13 29 42 +25 Denver (NCHC) Jeremy Roy D 10 2 1 3 +6 Blainville-Boisbriand (QMJHL) Julius Bergman D 64 3 27 30 -1 San Jose (AHL) Noah Rod RW 27 5 9 14 +9 Geneve Servette (SUI) Rudolfs Balcers LW 66 40 37 77 +26 Kamloops (WHL) Adam Helewka LW 58 14 15 29 +8 San Jose (AHL) Joakim Ryan D 65 10 39 49 +27 San Jose (AHL) Barclay Goodrow LW 61 25 20 45 +16 San Jose (AHL) Marcus Sorensen RW 43 17 17 34 +17 San Jose (AHL) Rourke Chartier C 67 17 18 35 +13 San Jose (AHL) Maxim Letunov C 33 7 20 27 -3 Connecticut (HE) Tim Heed D 55 14 42 56 +14 San Jose (AHL)

San Jose doesn’t necessarily have an ideal group of prospects, and it won’t be made better if Mueller is lost, but there is some talent coming. Most notably, Timo Meier could be really good, but the rest of the list brings more uncertainty.



DRAFT



19th – Callan Foote, Nicolas Hague, Josh Norris



FREE AGENCY



The Sharks have approximately $58.7M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 17 players.



NEEDS

One top-six forward, depth forwards



WHAT I SAID THE SHARKS NEEDED LAST YEAR



Depth forwards, one defenceman, backup goaltender



THEY ADDED

Mikkel Boedker, Micheal Haley, David Schlemko, Aaron Dell



TRADE MARKET

Mikkel Boedker, Joel Ward, Justin Braun, Brenden Dillon, David Schlemko

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Melker Karlsson Joe Thornton Joe Pavelski Timo Meier Logan Couture Jaromir Jagr * Mikkel Boedker Tomas Hertl Jannik Hansen Joonas Donskoi Chris Tierney Joel Ward Barclay Goodrow Dan O'Regan Kevin Labanc Adam Helewka Rourke Chartier Marcus Sorensen

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Paul Martin Brent Burns Martin Jones Marc-Edouard Vlasic Justin Braun Aaron Dell David Schlemko Brenden Dillon Troy Grosenick Dylan DeMelo Tim Heed Joakim Ryan Radim Simek