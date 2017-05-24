The Tampa Bay Lightning made a surprising late charge, but ended up missing the playoffs in 2016-2017. Unlike most of the teams that missed the playoffs, they still have a core that is capable of contending for a Stanley Cup.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at the challenges facing the Lightning this summer, as they try to keep their core together in order to push for that elusive championship.

The Lightning lost in the Stanley Cup Final in 2015, and in the Eastern Conference Final in 2016, so they have had success under head coach John Cooper, but after missing the playoffs last season, they will have to pull it back together.

For most teams that miss the playoffs, though, they have to acquire more talent in order to get into the playoff discussion and that’s not an issue for Tampa Bay. They have more than enough talent, and just need to figure out how to keep as much of it as possible while managing to stay under the salary cap.

Could a team that missed the 2017 Playoffs be a Stanley Cup contender in 2018? When it comes to the Lightning, the answer is a clear yes.

HEROES

Nikita Kucherov – It was impressive enough that Kucherov was tied for fifth in the league with 85 points, but he was tied for second in the league with 40 goals, in just 74 games, and started to generate Hart Trophy talk while playing for a team that missed the postseason.

Victor Hedman – He’s been among the league’s best on the blueline for a while, but is getting Norris consideration after recording a career-high 16 goals and 72 points, to go with typically strong possession numbers.

Jonathan Drouin – It hasn’t been the smoothest development path for the 22-year-old winger but, building on his 2016 playoff performance, Drouin was turned loose and delivered some of the most spectacular plays of the season.

ZEROES

Jason Garrison – The 32-year-old blueliner is no longer a factor on the power play and his possession numbers (47.9 CF%, -5.4 CFRel%) took a downward dive last season.

Ryan Callahan – His season was marred, and ultimately shortened, by an ongoing hip issue, but he wasn’t performing in the little time that he did play. The hope will be for a healthy bounce-back season next year.

Ben Bishop – A year after he came second in the Vezina voting, the veteran netminder had a below-average .911 save percentage in 32 games with the Lightning before he was sent to Los Angeles at the trade deadline.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Steve Yzerman/Jon Cooper

RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Nikita Kucherov 74 40 45 85 55.7 6.7 101.9 59.7 19:26 $712K Brayden Point 68 18 22 40 52.4 2.3 101.9 56.7 17:08 $687K Alex Killorn 81 19 17 36 51.4 0.1 98.9 52.9 18:00 $2.55M Vladislav Namestnikov 74 10 18 28 53.0 2.5 98.5 58.0 14:47 $874K Steven Stamkos 17 9 11 20 56.7 9.1 101.7 59.6 17:52 $7.5M Cedric Paquette 58 4 6 10 49.7 -2.4 98.3 34.5 11:31 $633K J.T. Brown 64 3 3 6 47.8 -4.6 97.7 33.7 10:22 $950K Ryan Callahan 18 2 2 4 45.8 -4.5 96.6 43.8 14:09 $5.8M Adam Erne 26 3 0 3 50.7 0.0 93.3 52.1 11:48 $874K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Jonathan Drouin 73 21 32 53 52.7 1.5 98.6 58.1 17:42 $894K RFA Ondrej Palat 75 17 35 52 53.1 2.8 101.8 56.0 19:07 $3.333M RFA Tyler Johnson 66 19 26 45 50.2 -1.6 100.3 51.2 18:49 $3.333M RFA Greg McKegg 46 3 4 7 41.6 -10.2 101.5 37.3 9:54 $700K UFA Gabriel Dumont 39 2 2 4 49.2 -4.0 101.8 23.7 9:40 $575K UFA

With Steven Stamkos out, last season was a coming-out party for Nikita Kucherov as a bona fide star in his own right. When the Lightning made a furious late push for a playoff spot, Kucherov was shredding the league, putting up 36 points (19 G, 17 A) in the last 23 games, much of which was spent on a line with rookie centre Brayden Point. A full season of Steven Stamkos and Kucherov together could terrorize goaltenders next season.

NIkita Kucherov has tallied 99 goals in the past three seasons.

That is not to take away from Point, however, because the 2014 third-round pick showed up in the league ready to play and took on big minutes down the stretch once Valtteri Filppula was traded. While he can improve on his face-offs (44.7%), Point was a shootout ace (71.4%) and his sudden emergence gives the Lightning a lot of options for next season.

There is a steadiness to what Alex Killorn provides for the Lightining. He’s missed 13 games over the past four seasons, and his goal totals have ranged from 14 to 19 with his points falling between 36 and 41. He’s a reliable complementary player and, yet, the Lightning may have committed a little much to him as he’s under contract for six more seasons. It’s fine as long as he’s contributing like this, but what are the odds it lasts for the life of the deal?

24-year-old Vladislav Namestnikov is a useful skilled forward who can move around the lineup and while that can be an asset, at the moment he also looks like the most obvious choice for Vegas in the expansion draft. That likely means changes are coming, either in the list of players that Tampa Bay can protect, or moving out Namestnikov in order to recoup assets rather than lose him for nothing.

It was bad enough that the Lightning lost Steven Stamkos to a season-ending knee injury, but it hurt even more because he was off to a terrific start to the season, putting up brilliant possession stats and generating his most shots on goal per game since 2011-2012. Assuming that he’s fully healthy for next season, Stamkos will be a difference-maker for the Lightning.

Cedric Paquette brings tenacity to Tampa Bay’s fourth line. He’s also managed 10 goals in 114 games over the past two seasons, so he’s not going to do a lot of damage on the scoreboard, but the 23-year-old is effective enough in his role.

After producing a career-high 22 points in 2015-2016, J.T. Brown mustered just six points last season. Like Paquette, he’s a fourth-line banger. Brown can kill penalties and had a career-high seven fights in 2016-2017.

After years of playing a hard-hitting game, injuries have taken a toll on Ryan Callahan, the 32-year-old winger who is a four-time 20-goal scorer but played in just 18 games last season. He’s under contract for three more seasons, so Tampa Bay’s best hope for next season is that Callahan can get healthy and fill a top-nine role.

A sturdy physical winger, Adam Erne split last season between the AHL and NHL and he’s probably still on the roster bubble for next season.

Finally turned loose last season, Jonathan Drouin is a brilliant and rare talent, capable of putting up big numbers in the NHL, and yet the 22-year-old might very well be considered a trade candidate this summer, if only because of Tampa Bay’s complicated situation – they need to find room for Ondrej Palat and Tyler Johnson’s new contracts – and if Drouin is made available, the Lightning will have no shortage of bidders. They don’t need to deal Drouin, but he could bring a significant return.

A steady winger who can play in all situations, Ondrej Palat has put up at least 50 points in three of the past four seasons, but he does so more as a strong complementary player rather than the one driving production. Nothing wrong with that, but it also needs to be factored in when signing him to a new contract.

Although he hasn’t’ been able to duplicate his 2014-2015 season, when he put up a career-high 72 points (with an on-ice shooting percentage of 12.4%), Tyler Johnson remains a productive playmaking centre. If the Lightning are running Stamkos, Johnson and Point down the middle next season, it’s pretty easy to see them as contenders once again.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Victor Hedman 79 16 56 72 53.4 3.7 101.1 57.4 24:30 $7.875M Anton Stralman 73 5 17 22 50.6 -1.7 100.2 50.9 22:54 $4.5M Braydon Coburn 80 5 7 12 50.6 -1.1 99.7 39.1 16:44 $3.7M Jason Garrison 70 1 8 9 47.9 -5.4 99.0 43.3 18:34 $4.6M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Andrej Sustr 80 3 11 14 49.0 -3.1 98.9 36.1 17:35 $1.45M RFA Jake Dotchin 35 0 11 11 53.7 2.6 103.7 60.9 18:26 $617K RFA Luke Witkowski 34 0 4 4 49.4 -1.2 99.8 45.2 9:52 $575K UFA Slater Koekkoek 29 0 4 4 47.6 -2.6 98.5 49.1 12:59 $894K RFA

26-year-old Victor Hedman is coming off the best season of his career, putting up a career-high 72 points while playing a career-high 24:30 per game. His new contract kicks in next season, and it’s a big commitment, but he’s the kind of star on the blueline that warrants the money.

Victor Hedman had the best season of his career.

The Lightning split up Hedman and Anton Stralman at times last season, and the move away from the top pairing didn’t help Stralman, who had consistently excellent possession numbers in the previous four seasons. If Hedman and Stralman are going to remain on separate pairings, then Stralman could use a more reliable partner.

Braydon Coburn’s role has declined, and he’s serviceable in a third pairing role at this stage of his career. That’s not a great value for his price tag, but that cost (and his no-trade clause) also makes him difficult to move.

The measurables for Jason Garrison, whether in terms of points or possession, have been sliding in recent seasons. He’s going into the last year of his deal, and could be a candidate for a buyout (or how good of an asset could they give to Vegas in order to take him?), but if he sticks around Garrison could also handle a lesser role.

Andrej Sustr is a 6-foot-7 defender with minimal puck skills and that has stalled his development. He could be expansion fodder or trade bait if another team is interested in his right-handedness.

A punishing physical defenceman who crossed the line a few times in the AHL, Jake Dotchin played well once he was called up to the Lightning, holding his own when paired with Hedman on the top pair. The challenge for the Lightning will be to find a way to keep Dotchin through expansion, because it looks like the 23-year-old right-shot defenceman can contribute.

2012 first-rounder Slater Koekkoek saw action in a career-high 29 games last season, but he’s in a battle to get into the regular rotation. He’s a solid depth consideration now, but if he doesn’t get a long look soon, maybe he’ll draw interest from another team.

In making my roster for next season’s Lightning, I have Tampa Bay making a blockbuster trade with Los Angeles to acquire Jake Muzzin (and winger Adrian Kempe). If not Muzzin, the Lightning should be exploring options to improve their blueline. They reportedly tried to acquire Kevin Shattenkirk last season and he’s the best of the free agent class. Brian Campbell might be an interesting free agent, if he could be lured back to Florida, but Tampa Bay’s forward depth does give them the wherewithal to make a trade for a defenceman. Anaheim’s Sami Vatanen, Minnesota’s Matthew Dumba or Marco Scandella, Vancouver’s Alexander Edler and Florida’s Jason Demers are a starting point of potential trade candidates.

RETURNING GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Andrei Vasilevskiy 50 23 17 7 .917 .922 $3.5M

FREE AGENT GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2016-17 CAP STATUS Petr Budaj 60 30 21 3 .915 .925 $600K UFA

22-year-old Andrei Vasilevskiy took over as Tampa Bay’s starting goaltender last season, the process accelerated by Ben Bishop’s injury. Vasilevskiy has been the heir apparent pretty much since he was a first-round pick in 2012, and now the responsibility falls on him and he’s still awfully young for a team that has Stanley Cup aspirations.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is the No. 1 netminder in Tampa Bay.

That likely means that the Lightning will try to find a suitable veteran backup that can ease some of the pressure on the young netminder. They acquired Peter Budaj from L.A. last season and may very well bring the unrestricted free agent back but, if not, Brian Elliott or Chad Johnson would be interesting options.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Vladislav Namestnikov – The 24-year-old seems like such a slam-dunk, based on current projected protection lists, that it only makes sense for the Lightning to make a move, either trading Namestnikov to a team needing a protectable forward, or another forward to create room for Namestnikov to return.

Andrej Sustr – He has great size, and shoots right, which might be enough.

Jake Dotchin – Made a big first impression in Tampa Bay when he was called up last season, and now might be the third defenceman that the Lightning protect. If not, as a physical right-shot defenceman, he’d have appeal to Vegas.

TOP PROSPECTS

LIGHTNING TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Libor Hajek D 65 4 22 26 -17 Saskatoon (WHL) Taylor Raddysh RW 58 42 67 109 +67 Erie (OHL) Brett Howden C 8 38 43 81 +14 Moose Jaw (WHL) Anthony Cirelli C 51 25 39 64 +36 Erie (OHL) Mathieu Joseph RW 54 36 44 80 +18 Saint John (QMJHL) Jake Dotchin D 35 4 9 13 +10 Syracuse (AHL) Slater Koekkoek D 48 2 11 13 0 Syracuse (AHL) Mitchell Stephens RW 51 22 31 53 +21 London (OHL) Adam Erne LW 42 14 15 29 -3 Syracuse (AHL) Dominik Masin D 69 3 3 6 -4 Syracuse (AHL) Connor Ingram G 45 .927 Kamloops (WHL) Dennis Yan LW 64 46 29 75 +23 Shawinigan (QMJHL) Boris Katchouk LW 66 35 29 64 +18 Sault Ste. Marie (OHL) Erik Cernak D 50 3 18 21 +31 Erie (OHL) Nikita Gusev RW 57 24 47 71 +33 St. Petersburg SKA (KHL)

The Lightning have done well to accumulate prospects, though most of their best prospects are a few years away from the NHL. That gives the club some long-term value, both to be used in trades and also to develop in order to replenish the core as time goes on. The wildcard is playmaker Nikita Gusev, who is ripping up the KHL, but remains in Russia.

DRAFT

14th – Nick Suzuki, Juuso Valimaki, Klim Kostin

FREE AGENCY

The Lightning have approximately $55.5M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 14 players.

NEEDS

Depth forwards, one top four defenceman, backup goaltender

WHAT I SAID THE LIGHTNING NEEDED LAST YEAR

One top-nine forward, depth forwards

THEY ADDED

Brayden Point

TRADE MARKET

Jonathan Drouin, Vladislav Namestnikov, Andrej Sustr

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 LIGHTNING DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Ondrej Palat Steven Stamkos Nikita Kucherov Alex Killorn Tyler Johnson Vladislav Namestnikov Adrian Kempe * Brayden Point Ryan Callahan Daniel Winnik * Cedric Paquette J.T. Brown Adam Erne Byron Froese Erik Condra Dennis Yan Anthony Cirelli Taylor Raddysh

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Victor Hedman Jake Dotchin Andrei Vasilevskiy Jake Muzzin * Anton Stralman Keith Kinkaid * Jason Garrison Braydon Coburn Connor Ingram Slater Koekkoek Paul Postma * Dominik Masin Erik Cernak