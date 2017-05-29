The Toronto Maple Leafs reached the playoffs for only the second time since 2004 and even after losing in the first round to the Washington Capitals, they acquitted themselves well.



Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Leafs team that appears to not only be on the upswing, but a team that has a shot at contending as soon as next season. Such is the power of having great players on entry-level contracts.

Toronto started to turn the corner in 2015-2016, a season in which they finished in last place, as head coach Mike Babcock helped a talent-starved team at least improve their possession game to middle of the road.

After injecting a bunch of talented rookies into the lineup last season, the possession numbers continued to improve, ranking sixth in the league with a 51.3 score-adjusted Corsi percentage last season. But, adding the skill of Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Connor Brown, Zach Hyman and Nikita Zaitsev to the regular lineup made a massive difference and the Leafs made the playoffs after a 26-point improvement from the previous year.

Now that they have reached the postseason, the next challenge for the Maple Leafs is to be a legitimate contender, and they may not be too far off. Their forward depth is enviable, and it gives them a chance to get favourable head-to-head matchups, and goaltender Frederik Andersen played well while playing a lot last season.

Where the Leafs do need to get better is on the blueline, but the situation isn’t completely dire. Yes, they could use a top-pair defenceman and those typically aren’t easy to acquire, but Toronto was a playoff team with that hole last season, so bringing in a quality veteran defenceman would be a significant move towards contention.

With the expansion draft forcing some teams into difficult decisions, there will be defensive options available this summer and the Maple Leafs are positioned in a good spot to take advantage; they have lots of cap space and plenty of worthwhile prospects that would be attractive to a team that might be pressured into dealing a defenceman.

However it works out, the Maple Leafs have built a young and exciting club, and have excellent organizational depth that should make them contenders for years to come. Whether that can happen as soon as next season may depend on how successful Maple Leafs management is this summer.

HEROES



Auston Matthews - As the first overall pick in last summer’s draft, the 19-year-old arrived with great expectations and more than lived up to them, finishing tied for second in the league with 40 goals. He shot 14.3%, which is a little high, but also generated shots from a prime scoring area, so maybe that percentage was earned.



William Nylander - The talented 21-year-old had some bumps in the road in the first half of the season, but finished with a flourish, tallying 30 points in his last 33 games.



Mitch Marner - There was, apparently, some concern going into last season about whether Marner would be physically strong enough to handle the grind of the NHL, but he immediately put those fears to rest, using his creativity and skill to deliver a productive rookie campaign.



ZEROES



Zach Hyman - There’s nothing wrong with a rookie season that brings 28 points, but expectations have to be higher for a winger who skates alongside Auston Matthews all season, especially when he finishes with one even-strength goal in his last 37 games.



Matt Martin - The Maple Leafs had nothing but praise for Martin, but it’s hard to imagine his intangible benefits justify a four-year contract with a $2.5-million cap hit.



Ben Smith - It’s not as though Smith was the only one to struggle in the fourth-line centre role, but a Corsi under 43% on a positive puck possession team was far from ideal and prompted the trade for Brian Boyle.



HOCKEY OPS/COACH



Lou Lamoriello/Mike Babcock



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Auston Matthews 82 40 29 69 52.2 2.3 99.9 63.0 17:38 $925K James van Riemsdyk 82 29 33 62 52.3 2.4 99.9 57.1 15:53 $4.25M Nazem Kadri 82 32 29 61 51.5 1.4 99.7 37.4 16:35 $4.5M Mitch Marner 77 19 42 61 50.8 0.3 100.9 55.9 16:49 $894K William Nylander 81 22 39 61 53.2 3.6 99.1 56.8 16:01 $894K Tyler Bozak 78 18 37 55 51.7 1.4 100.4 52.5 16:26 $4.2M Leo Komarov 82 14 18 32 48.9 -2.2 101.9 36.4 17:04 $2.95M Eric Fehr 53 6 5 11 42.3 -9.4 102.6 23.1 10:56 $2.0M Josh Leivo 13 2 8 10 55.3 2.9 99.9 46.1 12:34 $613K Nikita Soshnikov 56 5 4 9 47.4 -2.5 100.8 34.3 10:51 $737K Matt Martin 82 5 4 9 48.0 -3.1 100.6 32.8 8:54 $2.5M Ben Smith 40 2 2 4 41.5 -11.6 98.4 24.6 11:28 $650K Joffrey Lupul $5.25M Nathan Horton $5.3M

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Connor Brown 82 20 16 36 50.0 -0.7 100.8 51.8 16:12 $894K RFA Zach Hyman 82 10 18 28 51.6 1.5 99.3 61.2 16:42 $900K RFA Brian Boyle 75 13 12 25 52.6 1.5 100.4 42.5 13:02 $2.0M UFA Milan Michalek 5 1 1 2 46.1 -4.4 93.9 46.9 14:16 $4.0M UFA Colin Greening $2.65M UFA Brooks Laich $4.5M UFA



Winning the draft lottery last year gave the Maple Leafs the right to select Auston Matthews, and he was immediately the franchise player that the team had been lacking. He’s big, skilled and generated shots at a high-level (3.4 per game) on his way to a 40-goal season. It’s entirely possible that his shooting percentage will regress a bit in his second season, but it’s also possible that Matthews gets more ice time and his linemates shoot a bit better, so it seems unlikely that he will run into a sophomore slump.



Veteran winger James van Riemsdyk produced a career-high 62 points last season, despite his lowest ice time, by far, since arriving in Toronto in 2012-2013. That put him in elite company when it comes to points/60. He lands in trade rumours every so often, but with one year left on his deal, it might be worth getting van Riemsdyk inked to a long-term extension if the price is right.



One year after his production was limited by poor percentages, Nazem Kadri had the best year of his career, thanks in part to a massive bounce-back in percentages at even strength, as well as his career-high dozen power-play goals. Kadri took on tough checking assignments, continued to play his typically abrasive style, and his contract is excellent value for all that he provides.

Mitch Marner was an electric presence as a rookie.





There were stretches during his rookie season in which Mitch Marner looked like Toronto’s best rookie. He’s a highly-skilled winger who creates offence with brilliant playmaking skills and a top-notch transition game. One of the Maple Leafs’ strengths is that they run three capable scoring lines, and the ability to spread their talented rookies around plays a big part in that.



There were a few bumps in the road for William Nylander, who was sent to the fourth line for a brief spell because of perceived defensive deficiencies but, ultimately, he ended up back on Matthews’ wing, and producing at a high level. Nylander is very talented and confident enough to take full advantage of his gifts.



For all the criticism that Tyler Bozak has received over the years in Toronto, he was a rather valuable contributor last season, finishing with a career-high 55 points. Like van Riemsdyk, Bozak is heading into the final year of his current contract but, unlike van Riemsdyk, there doesn’t figure to be as much incentive to sign the 31-year-old Bozak to a contract extension.



An agitating winger who likes to hit, Leo Komarov does not produce a whole lot offensively. He’s a heart-and-soul type of role player and, as he’s headed into the final year of his contract, certainly could be part of Toronto’s future beyond next season, but only at the right price.



Acquired from Pittsburgh last season, Eric Fehr played just one game for the Maple Leafs. That suggests that the 31-year-old is either due for a buyout or could be earmarked for the AHL next season.



Although Josh Leivo spent most of the season on the Maple Leafs’ roster, he dressed for only 13 games, putting up 10 points. Despite that efficient production, the 24-year-old couldn’t earn a regular spot in the lineup and, given Toronto’s depth on the wings, may still be in a tough spot moving forward.



Although Nikita Soshnikov has shown some upside, as an energetic winger who can skate and really shoot the puck, he has a modest 14 points in 67 career games. Considering Toronto’s depth on the wings, he will face a challenge for playing time.



The Maple Leafs committed four years and $10-million to enforcer Matt Martin then promptly played him less than he’s ever played before (8:54 per game) and he ended up with a career-low nine points. He can be great in the room and a willing fighter, but it’s hard to justify that price tag for those contributions.



28-year-old Ben Smith is a hard worker, but he was buried last season, posting some of the worst possession numbers in the league. It seems like a steep price to pay for the sake of having a winning faceoff percentage (51.5%) in the lineup, so it would be much more palatable to have him providing organizational depth rather than holding the fourth-line centre spot.



Overshadowed by Toronto’s other rookies, Connor Brown still scored 20 goals, 17 of them coming at even strength. There are a few ways it could go for Brown. He could continue as a secondary scoring option, he could get a shot on the wing with Matthews, or Brown could even be trade bait this summer if he might bring a decent defenceman in return.



Zach Hyman is another hard-working forward, though not skilled enough to keep pace with Matthews and Nylander on the Maple Leafs’ top line. It was a preference of Mike Babcock, in Detroit, to have a grinder to play with his top skill players, and it appears that Hyman is getting that opportunity in Toronto. It is still worth revisiting that decision.



Toronto doesn’t have many holes up front, and there are plenty of prospects pushing for playing time, but they might still be inclined to find an upgrade for the fourth-line centre spot. Brian Boyle is a free agent, Fredrik Gauthier is injured, and Ben Smith is under contract, but not terribly effective, so something may have to give.

RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP Jake Gardiner 82 9 34 43 52.6 3.2 102.6 54.5 21:32 $4.05M Nikita Zaitsev 82 4 32 36 49.4 -1.8 98.4 44.8 22:01 $4.5M Morgan Rielly 76 6 21 27 50.4 0.0 97.4 46.6 22:10 $5.0M Alexey Marchenko 41 1 7 8 47.1 -1.1 102.6 45.8 16:57 $1.45M Connor Carrick 67 2 6 8 53.5 2.9 100.8 58.8 16:20 $750K Martin Marincin 25 1 6 7 51.0 2.1 101.5 45.3 18:03 $1.25M

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2015-16 CAP STATUS Matt Hunwick 72 1 18 19 49.1 -2.1 101.2 45.8 17:59 $1.2M UFA Roman Polak 75 4 7 11 47.3 -4.7 101.9 44.3 17:55 $2.25M UFA



A strong skater who consistently puts up impressive possession stats, Jake Gardiner not only had a career-high 43 points last season, but he also took on more of a shutdown role late in the year and he handled it well. The Leafs’ biggest need this offseason may be to find a suitable defensive partner for Gardiner, someone who can handle big minutes against quality opposition.

Jake Gardiner had another strong season on the Toronto blueline.



24-year-old Nikita Zaitsev was probably played too high on the depth chart for most of his rookie season, and then struggled to come back from a concussion late in the year, but the Leafs saw enough that they liked to sign him to a new seven-year contract. That term seems like a lot for a player who looks like a decent second-pairing defenceman.



The hope in Toronto, for several years now, is that the fifth pick in the 2012 Draft, Morgan Rielly, would rise up to become the team’s franchise defenceman. He has faced heavy usage against top player in the past couple of seasons, but the results haven’t been ideal and, in the playoffs, he had a good run alongside Matt Hunwick when they weren’t consistently facing the other team’s top lines. Maybe Rielly still can become a No. 1 defenceman, but there’s no sense force-feeding him in that role if he doesn’t have an appropriate partner.



Connor Carrick played in a career-high 67 games last season and while his contributions were modest – eight points in 16:20 of ice time per game – the puck moved the right way when he was on the ice. Maybe he’s destined to be a third-pair defenceman, but it also could be too soon to make that determination definitively.



Picked up on waivers from Detroit, Alexey Marchenko saw action in just 11 games for Toronto. While he has just 21 points in 121 career games, Marchenko has good size and has adequate possession stats for a third-pair defenceman. The question is whether he will get that opportunity in Toronto or if it will have to come somewhere else.



One of the great conundrums for the eye test vs. stats debate, Martin Marincin makes some ugly miscues, but he defends the blueline well and, as a result, his possession numbers are consistently positive. That doesn’t make him a star, but doesn’t make him a disaster either, but on public perception alone, he may need a fresh start on another club.

It would come as no surprise if the Maple Leafs were to bring back a veteran like Matt Hunwick who, for all the criticism he received, was pretty solid (51.2 CF%) away from Roman Polak.

If the Maple Leafs are going to take advantage of having star players on entry-level contracts, they could really use another high-quality defenceman. They would probably like to extract Josh Manson from Anaheim, though that could be complicated by injuries on the Ducks’ defence (and my expectation that the Ducks would prefer to trade Sami Vatanen), but there are likely going to be other opportunities around the expansion draft to deal for the likes of Jason Demers, Matt Dumba, Brian Dumoulin, Calvin de Haan or Travis Hamonic. I had proposed a deal for Vancouver’s Chris Tanev, in the Canucks’ Off-Season Game Plan, but then Canucks GM Jim Benning came out and announced that Tanev and Alex Edler aren’t on the trading block, so that brilliant plan may have to be scuttled.

The challenge when making those trades will be to offer the right mix of assets that will allow the trading team to improve its protected list, whether that means offering immediate help or picks and prospects that won’t need to be protected. In the Leafs’ case, they do have some flexibility, so they should be able to put together a suitable offer to upgrade their blueline, even if it doesn’t necessarily land them a Norris Trophy-calibre defenceman.



RETURNING GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Frederik Andersen 66 33 16 14 .918 .922 $5.0M

FREE AGENT GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2016-17 CAP STATUS Curtis McElhinney 21 8 8 2 .917 .928 $800K UFA



Toronto made a big deal last summer to acquire Frederik Andersen to be their starting goaltender and he responded well to the role. Well, he did eventually, after a miserable start to the season, posting a .851 save percentage in his first five starts, and he was ultimately an above-average starter for 66 games. More of that, with perhaps a lighter workload, would be just fine for a contending team.

Frederik Andersen had an impressive first year in Toronto.

There is a challenge when trying to fill the backup spot. Curtis McElhinney played well after he came over from Columbus, but his track record isn’t ideal. To be fair, most free agent options at backup goaltender have some warts on their resumes, but Anders Nilsson or Mike Condon would be interesting. Brian Elliott might be a pretty good one if he’s okay with the backup role. Prospect Garret Sparks is probably not far off, but if Toronto harbours hopes of contending for a Stanley Cup, it might make sense to have a more established backup, just in case.



TOP PROSPECTS

MAPLE LEAFS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Kasperi Kapanen RW 43 18 25 43 +2 Toronto (AHL) Carl Grundstrom RW 45 14 6 20 +6 Frolunda (SHL) Brendan Leipsic LW 49 18 33 51 +4 Toronto (AHL) Travis Dermott D 59 5 19 24 +9 Toronto (AHL) Adam Brooks C 66 43 87 130 +43 Regina (WHL) Jeremy Bracco RW 57 25 58 83 +13 Windsor (OHL) Joseph Woll G 34 .913 Boston College (HE) Andrew Nielsen D 74 14 25 39 +7 Toronto (AHL) Andreas Johnsson LW 75 20 27 47 +8 Toronto (AHL) Yegor Korshkov RW 36 6 13 19 +2 Yaroslavl (KHL) Garret Sparks G 31 .922 Toronto (AHL) J.D. Greenway D 34 1 6 7 -4 Wisconsin (Big 10) Josh Leivo LW 13 2 8 10 +2 Toronto (NHL) Kerby Rychel LW 73 19 33 52 -11 Toronto (AHL) Trevor Moore LW 57 13 20 33 +9 Toronto (AHL)

Even after six rookies played regularly for the Maple Leafs last season, the organization is stocked with prospects, which should give the team ample assets to deal this summer. Their greatest depth is on the wings, so if they could move a couple of those bodies (maybe with a pick or two) in an attempt to upgrade the blueline, that wouldn’t leave such a gaping hole.



DRAFT



17th – Nick Suzuki, Juuso Valimaki, Erik Brannstrom

FREE AGENCY



The Maple Leafs have approximately $60.9M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 21 players.



NEEDS



A fourth-line centre, one top-pair defenceman, backup goaltender



WHAT I SAID THE MAPLE LEAFS NEEDED LAST YEAR



Two top-six forwards, depth forwards, two top-four defencemen, goaltender



THEY ADDED



Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Mitch Marner, Connor Brown, Zach Hyman, Matt Martin, Nikita Zaitsev, Roman Polak, Connor Carrick, Frederik Andersen, Jhonas Enroth



TRADE MARKET



Connor Brown, Nikita Soshnikov, Josh Leivo, Martin Marincin, Alexey Marchenko, prospects

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 MAPLE LEAFS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Zach Hyman Auston Matthews William Nylander Leo Komarov Nazem Kadri Connor Brown James van Riemsdyk Tyler Bozak Mitch Marner Matt Martin John Mitchell * Kasperi Kapanen Josh Leivo Ben Smith Nikita Soshnikov Andreas Johnsson Trevor Moore Miro Aaltonen

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Jake Gardiner Jason Demers * Frederik Andersen Morgan Rielly Nikita Zaitsev Anders Nilsson * Matt Hunwick Connor Carrick Garret Sparks Travis Dermott Alexey Marchenko Calle Rosen Andreas Borgman