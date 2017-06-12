The Washington Capitals went all-in last season, with expectations for a Stanley Cup run, and they lost in the second round for the third straight season.

Off-Season Game Plan looks at a Capitals team that will look different next season, and could either take one more shot with the current core, or be primed for an overhaul.

Continuous playoff disappointment has become a calling card for the Capitals, and that’s a hard reputation to shake, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable for Washington to shake things up even after their third consecutive 100-point season.

Looking at their personnel, however, the Capitals aren’t an easy team to shake up. Financial constraints are going to make it difficult, if not impossible, to keep free agents T.J. Oshie, Justin Williams, Karl Alzner and Kevin Shattenkirk, so there will be changes coming.

The big question hanging out there, though, is whether the Capitals are going to keep this core together. They could make a monumental move and deal Alex Ovechkin, and it would shake the league, and undeniably give the Capitals a different look next season, but would that make the Capitals any closer to winning a Stanley Cup?

There will be enough change in Washington this summer that they don’t need to move Ovechkin to have a different look next year. Given how well this team has performed in regular seasons lately, it sure feels like a different mix of players is really the only path to getting this team over the hump.

HEROES

Nicklas Backstrom – Put up 86 points, his most since a career-high 101 points in 2009-2010, while playing a career-low 18:16 per game.

Matt Niskanen – Played tough minutes and drove play, while scoring 39 points, the second-best total of his career.

Braden Holtby – His .925 save percentage was a career-best for a full season and he had a league-leading nine shutouts to go with his 42 wins in 63 games.

ZEROES

Kevin Shattenkirk – Really, there was nothing wrong with what Shattenkirk provided down the stretch, as he was still putting up points with solid possession stats, but his playoffs was another story: he was exposed defensively, and had his ice time cut, which isn’t quite what the Capitals were expecting when they landed the big name on the trade market.

Karl Alzner – Admittedly, Alzner gets tough defensive assignments, but didn’t used to get buried in that role, at least not to the extent that he did last season. Look past his plus-23 to see 46.3 CF% and -7.5 CFRel%.

Alex Ovechkin – The best goal-scorer of this generation played a career-low 18:22 per game and finished with 33 goals and 69 points, his second-lowest totals in a full NHL season.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Brian McLellan/Barry Trotz



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Nicklas Backstrom 82 23 63 86 50.6 -1.1 102.6 53.0 18:16 $6.7M Alex Ovechkin 82 33 36 69 51.2 -0.3 100.7 58.8 18:22 $9.538M Marcus Johansson 82 24 34 58 52.9 2.1 103.6 57.5 17:00 $4.583M Jay Beagle 81 13 17 30 45.4 -7.4 105.6 31.1 13:38 $1.75M Lars Eller 81 12 13 25 53.8 3.1 102.0 54.9 13:54 $3.5M Tom Wilson 82 7 12 19 49.5 -2.3 102.4 40.5 12:56 $2.0M Jakub Vrana 21 3 3 6 55.4 3.0 101.9 58.3 11:07 $863K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Evgeny Kuznetsov 82 19 40 59 52.2 1.2 102.4 59.6 16:57 $3.0M RFA T.J. Oshie 68 33 23 56 50.9 -0.2 104.9 53.0 17:51 $4.175M UFA Justin Williams 80 24 24 48 53.8 3.3 100.9 60.0 15:29 $3.25M UFA Andre Burakovsky 64 12 23 35 55.2 5.5 102.8 57.6 13:16 $894K RFA Daniel Winnik 72 12 13 25 49.6 -2.0 104.1 39.9 12:55 $2.25M UFA Brett Connolly 66 15 8 23 54.0 3.5 104.8 59.5 10:41 $850K RFA

Few players are as productive and durable as Nicklas Backstrom, the playmaking centre who has missed seven games over the past five seasons. Over that period, only Sidney Crosby and Patrick Kane have more points than Backstrom’s 361 (in 369 games). Certainly his critical role on the Washington power play is a factor, as Backstrom has 142 power play points in the past four seasons.

The Capitals could make a franchise-altering decision if they choose to move Alex Ovechkin this summer. It’s not as though they need to, but this season did bring with it some warning signs, including decreased production including a career-low 3.82 shots per game, a rather sharp dip from 5.04 shots per game the year before. As a great player, it’s entirely possible that Ovechkin can bounce back; he’s done it before. But what if this is the start of a perennial dip into 30-goal range, which is fine, but it’s not 50.

With four years remaining on his contract, and a cap hit of more than $9.5-million per season, it’s not easy to move Ovechkin, even if the Capitals wanted to (and they may not), but there would be a way to work out a deal if Washington wants to go down that path. Minnesota, Los Angeles and Montreal are some destinations that stand out as viable possibilities.

A reliable secondary scorer, Marcus Johansson delivered a career-high 24 goals and 58 points last season. He has a very low shot volume (1.57 per game), which is troubling, but he has put up at least 44 points for four straight seasons.

Veteran checking centre Jay Beagle had a career-high 13 goals and 30 points last season, and continued to dominate in the face-off circle, winning 56.4% of his draws.

Lars Eller was a useful addition to the Washington lineup last season as he predictably produced 25 points – he has ranged between 25 and 30 points in six consecutive seasons – but with the Capitals potentially facing a cap crunch, it wouldn’t be a shock to see them move out Eller just because the return on investment isn’t ideal. They could move Beagle to the third line and give prospects Chandler Stephenson or Travis Boyd a shot on the NHL roster.

A first-round pick in 2012, Tom Wilson has managed all of 21 goals in 313 career games. But, removing the draft positioning from the equation, it’s not unreasonable to have Wilson playing in a depth role. He brings a physical element and while his possession numbers aren’t great, they aren’t disastrous. This is faint praise, but the 23-year-old is fine now, with the hope that maybe he could finish (and create) a little more and become a more significant player.

The Capitals could use a bounce-back season from Evgeny Kuznetsov.

Even though Evgeny Kuznetsov dropped from 77 points in 2015-2016 to 59 points last season, he’s still looking at a big payday as a restricted free agent this summer. The 25-year-old centre is an elite level passer, creating some of the prettiest plays in the league, and while Kuznetsov does have the luxury of playing behind Nicklas Backstrom, they do form the kind of elite centre tandem that should keep a team in the championship hunt.

If there is one player on the Capitals that is likely to bust out next season, it may be 22-year-old winger Andre Burakovsky, who has shown great talent in limited ice time the past couple of seasons. Over the past two years, Burakovsky has 2.11 points/60 during 5-on-5 play, just behind Max Pacioretty and Leon Draisaitl, just ahead of David Pastrnak and Alex Ovechkin. So, just wait and see what happens if Burakovsky steps into the void created by the anticipated free agent departures of T.J. Oshie and Justin Williams.

Brett Connolly may never score enough to justify his draft slot (sixth overall in 2010), but he was a solid contributor in his first year for the Capitals, scoring a career-high 15 goals. The Capitals could do worse than to give Connolly a few more minutes per game, and that might be necessary.

Another forward with a chance to break out for Washington is Jakub Vrana, the 13th pick in the 2014 Draft who was decent in his first look in the NHL last season, but has also put up 35 goals and 70 points in 85 AHL games over the past two seasons. With room opening up for scoring wingers, there will be an opportunity for 21-year-old Vrana to make a difference.

Given the likely salary cap constraints, the Capitals may be hard-pressed to make significant free agent additions, and it could mean watching Oshie and Williams leave as free agents. Perhaps someone like Sam Gagner, Kris Versteeg or Ales Hemsky might add some skill and experience, while a versatile vet like Dominic Moore could provide value lower on the depth chart.



RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Matt Niskanen 78 5 34 39 53.4 3.3 101.7 49.4 22:11 $5.75M John Carlson 72 9 28 37 48.7 -4.8 101.6 49.5 22:43 $3.967M Dmitry Orlov 82 6 27 33 54.2 4.5 102.8 53.1 19:32 $2.0M Nate Schmidt 60 3 14 17 53.6 3.0 104.1 59.4 15:29 $813K Brooks Orpik 79 0 14 14 51.5 0.2 104.3 54.7 17:47 $5.5M Taylor Chorney 18 1 4 5 45.9 -3.0 108.0 55.4 14:16 $800K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Kevin Shattenkirk 80 13 43 56 52.9 2.6 98.2 59.2 19:56 $4.25M UFA Karl Alzner 82 3 10 13 46.3 -7.5 104.2 45.9 19:47 $2.8M UFA

While he doesn’t have the same kind of name recognition as some other top defencemen, Matt Niskanen has been really good. Over the past four seasons, he’s produced 148 points and has strong puck possession stats, which is impressive given that he typically gets difficult matchups.

Matt Niskanen has been quietly very good for the Capitals.

27-year-old John Carlson has been playing a big role on the Washington blueline and he can quarterback the power play, but he also struggled alongside Alzner (and Orpik) last season. Maybe a longer run alongside a mobile puck-moving partner could bring out the best in Carlson, who figures to keep playing 22-24 minutes per game.

The Capitals finally moved Dmitry Orlov up the depth chart and he responded with a strong season, posting a career-high 33 points. He put up strong possession stats, is sturdy and can bring a physical game. He should see his ice time go up a few more minutes next season.

For most of the season, Nate Schmidt was on the lineup bubble, not playing very much, but he was excellent in the postseason and it appears that the team is ready to move him into a top-four role next year (alongside Carlson would make lots of sense). The challenge for the Capitals is keeping Schmidt away from Vegas in the expansion draft.

When the Capitals signed Matt Niskanen and Brooks Orpik in the summer of 2014, the biggest concern was on Orpik, a hard-hitting but relatively immobile veteran defenceman heading into his mid-thirties. Now, he’s 36, his ice time has been declining (17:47 per game last season was his lowest since 2007-2008) and he may be settling in as a highly-priced third pair defender. Could the Capitals move him, maybe with some salary retained? Maybe, but if they are going to lose Alzner and Shattenkirk as free agents already, it might be worth keeping Orpik for some third-pair stability.

30-year-old journeyman Taylor Chorney has played a bit part for most of his career, and he played just 18 games last season. He’s seventh or eighth on the depth chart.

Washington might have some openings on the blueline, which means room for prospects. Madison Bowey and Christian Djoos are the leading candidates, adding some much-needed youth to the defence corps.



RETURNING GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Braden Holtby 63 42 13 6 .925 .935 $6.1M Philipp Grubauer 24 13 6 2 .926 .937 $750K

While he uncharacteristically had trouble in the postseason, really for the first time in his career, Braden Holtby has been one of the best goaltenders in the game. Over the past three seasons, his .923 save percentage ranks third, and it’s easy for the Capitals to move forward with a 27-year-old with Holtby’s track record who is under contract for three more seasons.

Braden Holtby is one of the most consistent netminders in the league.

Philip Grubauer has been very good in limited action as Holtby’s backup, posting a .923 save percentage in 66 career games. That could be enough for Vegas to take him in the expansion draft and potentially give him a shot as their starter. If not, then the 25-year-old could become a valuable trade chip for a Capitals team that needs to improve its organizational depth.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Philipp Grubauer – Not only has Grubauer played well when given the chance, but he was drafted to Washington by Vegas GM George McPhee (like many Capitals) and Vegas goaltending coach Dave Prior was in Washington too.

Nate Schmidt – Schmidt has gradually been increasing his role since coming out of the University of Minnesota in 2013, and is poised to take on a bigger role next season, unless Vegas takes him first.

Jay Beagle – It’s hard to imagine Vegas going for someone other than Grubauer or Schmidt, at least barring any trades, but Beagle would be a reliable checking centre at a reasonable price.

TOP PROSPECTS

CAPITALS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Ilya Samsonov G 27 .936 Magnitogorsk (KHL) Jakub Vrana RW 49 19 17 36 +12 Hershey (AHL) Madison Bowey D 34 3 11 14 +6 Hershey (AHL) Jonas Siegenthaler D 28 1 6 7 +1 Zurich (SUI) Lucas Johansen D 68 6 35 41 +23 Kelowna (WHL) Connor Hobbs D 67 31 54 85 +30 Regina (WHL) Riley Barber RW 39 13 14 27 +4 Hershey (AHL) Christian Djoos D 66 13 45 58 +9 Hershey (AHL) Travis Boyd C 76 16 47 63 +19 Hershey (AHL) Chandler Stephenson C 72 10 28 38 +9 Hershey (AHL) Garrett Pilon C 67 20 45 65 +26 Kamloops (AHL) Vitek Vanecek G 39 .909 South Carolina (ECHL) Tyler Lewington D 72 4 13 17 +16 Hershey (AHL) Brian Pinho C 39 12 28 40 +17 Providence (HE) Colby Williams D 60 4 12 16 +15 Hershey (AHL)

The Capitals don’t have a lot of top-end talent, and their best prospect is a goaltender who will be in the KHL for at least another year. Next season should provide a good opportunity, though, for some of their best prospects. Vrana, Bowey, Djoos, Boyd and Barber have all put in time in the AHL and could be ready for regular jobs in D.C. next year.

DRAFT

No picks for the first three rounds

FREE AGENCY

The Capitals have approximately $50.2M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 11 players.

NEEDS

Two top-nine forwards, depth forwards, one or two defencemen

WHAT I SAID THE CAPITALS NEEDED LAST YEAR

Two top-nine forwards

THEY ADDED

Lars Eller, Brett Connolly, Zach Sanford

TRADE MARKET

Marcus Johansson, Lars Eller, Alex Ovechkin, Brooks Orpik, Philipp Grubauer

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 CAPITALS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Alex Ovechkin Nicklas Backstrom Marcus Johansson Andre Burakovsky Evgeny Kuznetsov Jakub Vrana Cory Conacher * Lars Eller Brett Connolly Dominic Moore * Jay Beagle Tom Wilson Liam O'Brien Chandler Stephenson Riley Barber Nathan Walker Travis Boyd Christian Thomas

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Dmitry Orlov Matt Niskanen Braden Holtby Nate Schmidt John Carlson Pheonix Copley Brooks Orpik Madison Bowey Vitek Vanecek Taylor Chorney Christian Djoos Aaron Ness Tyler Lewington