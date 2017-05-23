The Winnipeg Jets have missed the playoffs in five of six seasons since moving north from Atlanta.

Off-Season Game Plan examines a team that has a lot of talent, both on the roster and in the organization, as the Jets have an impressive crop of prospects pushing for roles too.

The obvious area of concern for the Jets is goaltending, after they finished 27th in 5-on-5 save percentage last season, but they also ranked 21st in score-adjusted Corsi (48.9 SA CF%), which doesn’t seem fitting for the kind of talent on this roster.

That presents questions for head coach Paul Maurice. Is he deploying personnel effectively? Has there been a strategic change to lead to this? The Jets ranked 8th in the league (52.3 SA CF%) in Maurice’s first two seasons. Is it simply a matter of games missed on defence? Tyler Myers missed most of the season, Tobias Enstrom and Jacob Trouba both missed more than 20 games apiece too. If that’s the biggest reason, then it’s reasonable to hope for a recovery next season, but it will be worth exploring other possibilities, from tactics to personnel, to get this team back on the right side of the shot ledger.

If the Jets can do that, in addition to adding a goaltender and securing some of their young talent to long-term deals, then that would count as a successful summer and send the Jets into next season with expectations (again).

HEROES

Blake Wheeler – An underrated star who has missed a total of seven games in 10 seasons, Wheeler had his second straight season with more than 70 points and had outstanding possession stats.

Mark Scheifele – A rising star whose point totals have increased every season he’s been in the league, from 34 to 49 to 61 to 82. Yeah, 82 points will earn Hero status.

Patrik Laine – The rookie winger had moments of brilliance in his first season, scoring 36 goals in 73 games.

ZEROES

Connor Hellebuyck – The opportunity was there for the 23-year-old goaltender to take the No. 1 job in Winnipeg last season, but he couldn’t perform consistently in that role, finishing with a .907 save percentage in 56 games. He may still be the goaltender of the future, but his career ascent did hit a bump in the road.

Toby Enstrom – With a career-low 14 points and negative relative possession stats, the 32-year-old blueliner was starting to show his age.

Joel Armia – The 23-year-old winger is still battling for a regular spot, and even with increased ice time, his point-per-minute production was not great.

HOCKEY OPS/COACH

Kevin Cheveldayoff/Paul Maurice



RETURNING FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Mark Scheifele 79 32 50 82 51.7 3.7 102.6 53.0 20:34 $6.125M Blake Wheeler 82 26 48 74 55.0 8.4 98.5 52.6 20:09 $5.6M Nikolaj Ehlers 82 25 39 64 51.5 3.1 100.5 55.1 17:29 $894K Patrik Laine 73 36 28 64 48.7 -0.7 103.5 55.2 17:55 $925K Bryan Little 59 21 26 47 50.9 1.8 98.9 53.1 17:33 $4.7M Mathieu Perreault 65 13 32 45 53.0 4.3 97.4 53.0 16:17 $4.125M Adam Lowry 82 15 14 29 48.0 -1.8 99.6 39.5 16:03 $1.125M Joel Armia 57 10 9 19 46.4 -4.6 98.8 42.7 15:08 $925K Nic Petan 54 1 12 13 49.2 -0.2 95.7 55.5 10:54 $758K Shawn Matthias 45 8 4 12 49.0 -1.5 100.1 40.1 13:34 $2.125M Kyle Connor 20 2 3 5 44.8 -4.3 94.7 50.9 12:13 $925K

FREE AGENT FORWARDS NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Andrew Copp 64 9 8 17 48.5 -1.0 101.9 45.5 12:21 $925K RFA Marko Dano 38 4 7 11 47.9 -0.8 100.8 44.6 10:41 $925K RFA Chris Thorburn 64 3 1 4 44.3 -4.9 96.4 46.2 6:59 $1.2M UFA Brandon Tanev 51 2 2 4 42.9 -7.1 98.0 42.9 10:41 $874K RFA

24-year-old centre Mark Scheifele has emerged as a star player, both in terms of point production, and in terms of controlling play on a consistent basis. When the Jets want to improve a winger’s game, they can slide him onto Scheifele’s line and, in many cases, production increases. He’s also earned a reputation as a student of the game, and it’s why his improvement appears to be well-earned.

Mark Scheifele just keeps improving. It gets harder after reaching his current level.

Jets captain Blake Wheeler has been performing at a star level, even if it may not be widely recognized. In addition to playing a solid all-around game, the 30-year-old has put up 282 points in the past four seasons, which ranks 12th in the league, more than Joe Thornton, Phil Kessel, Evgeni Malkin and Vladimir Tarasenko. Some of that is a tribute to Wheeler's durability, but let's not penalize a guy for playing every night.

Skilled winger Nikolaj Ehlers had a big jump in production in his second season, and he’s become a valuable creative complement to Scheifele on the Jets’ top line and now gets overshadowed somewhat because the Jets have an even more exciting and talented young winger.

The second overall pick last summer, Patrik Laine arrived in Winnipeg with lots of hype and the 6-foot-5 winger looked like an elite finisher right from the start. He may have had some good fortune on his way to shooting 17.6%, and Laine was a negative relative possession player, but he turned 19 in April, oozes confidence, and is one of the few players in the league who has legitimate hopes for a 50-goal season.

Injuries have cost Bryan Little 48 games over the past two seasons, which is unfortunate, but he remains a productive two-way center, who moves the puck the right way and scores enough to be a valuable No. 2 pivot behind Scheifele.

Mathieu Perreault invariably misses time – he’s missed 88 games over the past six seasons – but he’s been a very productive forward. He had a career-high 45 points in 65 games last season, and should be expected to fill a top-six role for Winnipeg this year, though there have been rumblings over the course of the year about Perreault getting moved out in order to protect a younger player.

A 6-foot-5 centre who scored 15 goals last season, Adam Lowry will be an interesting case for the Jets in the offseason. He doesn’t have enough offensive upside to warrant protecting if the Jets decide to go with four forwards and four defencemen for their expansion protected list, but a physical 6-foot-5 centre who can hit and score a little bit would surely draw interest from around the league, whether from Vegas or maybe the Jets would make a pre-emptive strike and trade Lowry in order to recoup assets rather than lose him for nothing via the expansion draft.

Acquired from Buffalo as part of the Evander Kane trade, 23-year-old winger Joel Armia did see a boost in ice time last season, but his production and possession numbers were a little disappointing. He’s a candidate to be taken in the expansion draft too, but Armia could get another shot in a top-nine role.

The Jets could very easily give 22-year-old Nic Petan a bigger role, in the hopes that his playmaking skills will thrive with sufficiently skilled linemates. Consider how he fared with his two most common linemates last season: playing with Chris Thorburn, Petan had a 42.6 CF% and was on for two goals for and six against; with Blake Wheeler, Petan had a 59.9 CF% and was on the ice for five goals for and four against. That obviously reflects the vast chasm between those two wingers, but does suggest that Petan might be able to do some good things if given good wingers. Whether he gets the chance probably depends on whether Lowry remains in Winnipeg.

A big winger with some skill, Shawn Matthias had scored at least a dozen goals in four straight seasons before managing eight goals in 45 games for the Jets last season. He’s a fine option as a depth forward.

Andrew Copp is mostly a fourth-liner, but he fared well in some small samples when he got moved up the lineup to play on Scheifele’s wing. His usual role may remain on the fourth line, but it’s at least a little interesting if he could slide into a complementary role higher on the depth chart from time to time.

A talented winger who has been trying to crack the lineup, from Columbus to Chicago to Winnipeg, Marko Dano seems to have untapped potential, yet his usage in Winnipeg doesn’t suggest that he’s very highly regarded.

Brandon Tanev is a high-energy winger who doesn’t offer much of anything offensively, and has poor possession stats on top of that, yet he plays at least as much as Dano. Tanev seems like a better fit as a 13th forward who can be inserted into the lineup when needed.

Winnipeg has one of the best prospect pools in the game, so if they need to refresh their forward group, they have options available to them. Kyle Connor started with the Jets last season before getting sent to the AHL, and he appears to be close. Jack Roslovic, after a solid first year in the AHL, may not be too far away either.



RETURNING DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2017-18 CAP Dustin Byfuglien 80 13 39 52 51.4 3.3 100.4 49.1 27:27 $7.6M Jacob Trouba 60 8 25 33 49.7 0.0 100.8 47.8 24:58 $2.813M Josh Morrissey 82 6 14 20 50.5 1.8 100.4 48.4 19:29 $863K Toby Enstrom 60 1 13 14 48.9 -2.2 99.0 50.1 21:54 $5.75M Tyler Myers 11 2 3 5 50.1 3.0 105.2 50.4 22:12 $5.5M Mark Stuart 42 2 2 4 44.5 -4.3 101.3 48.4 12:27 $2.625M Julian Melchiori 18 0 2 2 46.9 -2.0 100.5 41.8 18:22 $625K

FREE AGENT DEFENCEMEN NAME GP G A PTS CF% RelCF% PDO OZS% ATOI 2016-17 CAP STATUS Paul Postma 65 1 13 14 48.4 -2.0 101.3 52.4 10:51 $888K UFA Ben Chiarot 59 2 10 12 45.3 -5.3 101.9 47.8 15:19 $850K RFA

Even though last season wasn’t quite as good as the previous season for Dustin Byfgulien, he’s still a difference-maker. The puck moves the right way when he’s on the ice and he has 206 points over the past four seasons, ranking fourth among defencemen.

The summer may get more complicated for the Jets if they don't get Jacob Trouba signed to a contract extension.

One of the biggest priorities for the Jets this summer will be dealing with the contract status of Jacob Trouba, a 23-year-old right-shooting defenceman, who has one year left on his current deal and will be a restricted free agent (with arbitration rights) next summer. If Trouba wants out of Winnipeg, he’s a really valuable commodity for the Jets to send to market, but it would seem to be a bigger priority to get Trouba inked to a long-term contract extension. If that extension doesn’t happen, the rumours of Trouba’s departure will once again gain traction.

Drafted 13th in the 2013 Draft, Josh Morrissey stepped into the Jets lineup last season and performed well, playing nearly 21 minutes per game after the All-Star break. He’s a nice piece to regenerate the blueline.

Last season was not great for Toby Enstrom, a 32-year-old veteran whose role is decreasing. He has one year left on his contract, though, so the Jets can move forward with Enstrom and hope that he’s able to fill a top-four role next season. If not, the Jets can look for a longer-term replacement on the left side.

A lower-body injury limited Tyler Myers to just 11 games last season. If healthy, the 27-year-old can play 22 minutes per game and that has value, which is probably why the Jets are inclined to protect four defencemen in the expansion draft, unless they deal one of their top four defencemen, and it would seem tough to move Myers for fair value after an injury-marred campaign.

A physical veteran blueliner, 33-year-old Mark Stuart had his ice time cut dramatically last season (in addition to missing a bunch of time due to injury). He’s probably no better than replacement-level now, so Winnipeg could buy out the final year of his contract, but it would come as no surprise for the Jets to keep him in a depth role.

Part of the reason that Stuart might hang around is that fringe NHLers Julian Melchiori and Ben Chiarot haven’t performed well enough to create great demand for their inclusion in the lineup on a regular basis. Maybe prospect Tucker Poolman could force his way into the discussion but, overall, the Jets have lots of talent on the blueline.



RETURNING GOALTENDER NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2017-18 CAP Michael Hutchinson 28 9 12 3 .903 .916 $1.15M

FREE AGENT GOALTENDERS NAME GP W L T SV% EV SV% 2016-17 CAP STATUS Connor Hellebuyck 56 26 19 4 .907 .917 $668K RFA Ondrej Pavelec 8 4 4 0 .888 .891 $3.9M UFA

For a team that appears to be pretty solid aside from its goaltending, last year was an opportunity for Connor Hellebuyck to answer those prayers and it didn’t quite work. He’s a 24-year-old with an impressive track record, but the Jets have some urgency to win now and that probably necessitates a move for a veteran goaltender to aid in that effort.

The Jets may need a veteran to ease the load on Connor Hellebuyck .

While 27-year-old Michael Hutchinson has a .910 save percentage in 99 career games, which is serviceable for a backup, he may be expendable if the Jets are going to bring in a veteran to be the starter.

Among the veterans who may be available: Jaroslav Halak or Jimmy Howard, who would require trades, but free agents Brian Elliott, Ryan Miller, Steve Mason and Jonathan Bernier would be worth considering. Basically, someone to bridge the gap until Hellebuyck gets another shot.

EXPANSION DRAFT TARGETS

Adam Lowry - If the Jets do protect four defencemen, they will be leaving some interesting forwards available and while he has shortcomings, Lowry would draw interest as a 24-year-old, 6-foot-5 hitting centre.

Marko Dano - He's bounced around a lot for a 22-year-old, but he has skill and deserves a longer look in a regular scoring role.

Joel Armia - A 6-foot-3 winger who has 14 goals and 29 points in 101 career games, the 23-year-old could see a better opportunity in Vegas.

TOP PROSPECTS

JETS TOP PROSPECTS PLAYER POS. GP G A PTS +/- TEAM (LEAGUE) Kyle Connor LW 52 25 19 44 -8 Manitoba (AHL) Jack Roslovic C 65 13 35 48 -17 Manitoba (AHL) Logan Stanley D 35 4 13 17 +2 Windsor (OHL) Eric Comrie G 51 .906 Manitoba (AHL) Tucker Poolman D 38 7 23 30 +18 North Dakota (NCHC) Brendan Lemieux LW 61 12 7 19 -16 Manitoba (AHL) Jamie Phillips G 31 .913 Tulsa (ECHL) Luke Green D 33 3 19 22 -4 Sherbrooke (QMJHL) Erik Foley LW 36 15 19 34 +16 Providence (HE) Mikhail Berdin G 31 .925 Sioux Falls (USHL) Sami Niku D 59 5 22 27 +3 Jyp HT Jyvaskyla (SML) Michael Spacek C 59 30 55 85 +3 Red Deer (WHL) Jansen Harkins C 64 21 51 72 +19 Prince George (WHL) Chase De Leo C 69 14 18 32 -22 Manitoba (AHL) J.C. Lipon RW 71 12 18 30 +11 Manitoba (AHL)

DRAFT

13th – Elias Pettersson, Eeli Tolvanen, Lias Andersson

FREE AGENCY

The Jets have approximately $54.2M committed to the 2017-2018 salary cap for 18 players.

NEEDS

One depth forward, starting goaltender

WHAT I SAID THE JETS NEEDED LAST YEAR

Two top nine forwards, starting goaltender

THEY ADDED

Patrik Laine, Shawn Matthias, Kyle Connor, Josh Morrissey

TRADE MARKET

Adam Lowry, Joel Armia, Marko Dano, Tyler Myers, Michael Hutchinson

MY PROJECTED 2017-2018 JETS DEPTH CHART LEFT WING CENTRE RIGHT WING Nikolaj Ehlers Mark Scheifele Blake Wheeler Mathieu Perreault Bryan Little Patrik Laine Marko Dano Nic Petan Joel Armia Shawn Matthias Andrew Copp Dwight King * Kyle Connor Jack Roslovic Brandon Tanev Brendan Lemieux Chase DeLeo J.C. Lipon

LEFT DEFENCE RIGHT DEFENCE GOALTENDER Josh Morrissey Dustin Byfuglien Jaroslav Halak * Tobias Enstrom Jacob Trouba Connor Hellebucyk Mark Stuart Tyler Myers Eric Comrie Ben Chiarot Tucker Poolman Julian Melchiori Sami Niku