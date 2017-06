The Vegas Golden Knights have a window to negotiate contracts with free agents and according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger, Washington Capitals defenceman Karl Alzner and Philadelphia Flyers forward Jordan Weal could both be of interest to the expansion team.

With an early window to deal with pending UFA's. Jordan Weal might be of interest to VGK. 25 yr old had a strong finish in Philly... — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 18, 2017