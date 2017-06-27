Each day leading up to free agency on July 1, TSN.ca breaks down the latest news and rumours around the NHL.

Time to Add Offence

With Marc Methot now added to their blueline, the Dallas Stars are getting set to turn their attention to offence in free agency.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger notes Washington Capitals pending free agent Justin Williams as a player he could see fitting in with the Stars.

Stars are thrilled to land Methot. Now, focus shifts to forwards. I can see Justin Williams as a player of interest in Dallas. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2017

Despite adding Methot's $4.9 million cap hit on Monday, the Stars still have $18.3 million in cap space entering July. The team faces decisions on pending unrestricted free agents Ales Hemsky, Patrick Sharp and Jiri Hudler. Patrik Nemeth, Jamie Oleksiak, Brett Ritchie and Radek Faksa are all restricted free agents in need of new deals.

The Stars currently have just eight forwards signed from their 2016-17 NHL roster.

Burned Out?

The Calgary Flames are facing competition as they look to re-sign two key free agents.

Dreger reports that 12 teams reached out forward Kris Versteeg as the window to talk to pending free agents opened on Monday. He notes the Flames remain in the mix to bring back the veteran winger.

Im told a dozen teams have reached out to Kris Versteeg. Calgary remains in discussion to bring back the veteran forward. — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) June 27, 2017

Treliving: We still have work to do despite acquiring Smith, Hamonic Flames general manager Brad Treliving chats with Jermain Franklin about what Mike Smith and Travis Hamonic bring to the team, why he feels Smith is capable of being Calgary's No.1 goalie and how he plans to approach Free Agent Frenzy on July 1st.

LeBrun adds that the Flames are also trying to keep defenceman Michael Stone, even after adding Travis Hamonic, but Stone is now hearing offers from other teams, too.

Versteeg, 31, scored 15 goals and added 22 assists with the Flames this season. Stone, 27, was added ahead of the trade deadline from the Arizona Coyotes and finished the season with a total of three goals and 12 assists in 64 games.

Scandella still on the Block?

Minnesota Wild defenceman Marco Scandella appeared to be on his way out of the Twin Cities ahead of Friday's first round of the NHL Draft. However, Scandella remains a member of the Wild and some have wondered if he's now off the market.

Michael Russo of the Minnesota Star Tribune said Monday the Wild could still move Scandella but are waiting for a better offer to come in.

#mnwild still very well may trade a defenseman like Marco Scandella. Teams like BOS still have interest, but Fletcher wants better offers — Michael Russo (@Russostrib) June 26, 2017

He notes that the Boston Bruins still have interest as they look to add a left-handed defenceman this summer.

Scandella, 27, scored four goals and added nine assists in 71 games with the Wild this season while logging 18:20 of ice time per game. He is signed through 2019-20 at a $4 million cap hit.

Come on Back?

Jonathan Bombulie of the Pittsburgh Tribune Review wrote Sunday that the Penguins are set to enter free agency with a large hole in the middle of their lineup.

With Matt Cullen considering retirement and Nick Bonino set to enter free agency, the Penguins have only Carter Rowney left as NHL-ready option at centre behind Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

The Penguins parted with centre Oskar Sundqvist at the draft in order to add winger Ryan Reaves, which further depleted their stock of in-house options.

Bombulie says price to acquire the top centre on the trade market in Matt Duchene likely rules out the Penguins, while Markus Kruger, rumoured to be on the block in Chicago, doesn't score enough to justify his $3 million cap hit.

In free agency, he doesn't see the Penguins adding either Martin Hanzal or Joe Thornton and thinks options such as Brian Boyle and Dominic Moore fit better on the fourth line than in Bonino's third-line spot.

Bombulie believes the Penguins' best option is to retain Bonino and talk Cullen out of retirement and into re-signing.

The Penguins have $18.9 million in cap space.

More Cannon Fire?

Aaron Portzline of the Columbus Dispatch reports that the Columbus Blue Jackets' pursuit of top-six talent this summer did not end with the addition of Chicago Blackhawks sniper Artemi Panarin.

#CBJ acquisition of Artemi Panarin is not the end of their push this summer to acquire top-6 talent and boost their firepower up front. 1/? — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) June 25, 2017

Portzline believes the Blue Jackets are looking to add a top-six centre, likely via trade, and at this time are not in "full-on pursuit" of Russian star Ilya Kovalchuk.

If the Blue Jackets fail to land their centre, Portzline says the Blue Jackets could then focus on adding Kovalchuk since he would provide the Blue Jackets, along with any other team, a boost on offence.

Looking to Stay

The Buffalo Sabres could be looking for a new captain next season with Brian Gionta slated to hit free agency.

John Vogl of the Buffalo News reports Gionta wants to stay with the Sabres and is still "hoping to find a way to make it happen."

As we near free agency, Sabres captain Brian Gionta still wants to play in Buffalo. Pending UFA is hoping to find way to make it happen. — John Vogl (@BuffNewsVogl) June 26, 2017

Gionta could be allowed to walk the Sabres open a new era under general manager Jason Botterill.

The 38-year-old scored 15 goals and added 20 assists in 82 games last season while carrying a $4.25 million cap hit.

Thornton Watch

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports veteran centre Joe Thornton has already heard from a dozen teams checking in on his status and interest ahead of free agency.

Hearing Joe Thornton's camp has heard from a dozen teams so far... obviously San Jose remains the top wish. But interesting week ahead... — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 26, 2017

LeBrun doesn't expect Thornton to make any visits before making his decision this summer and said staying in San Jose is still Thornton's top wish. He adds the Los Angeles Kings have likely reached out since general manager Rob Blake played with Thornton.

Thornton is coming off successful knee surgery to repair significant MCL ligament damage and a torn ACL that the 37-year-old managed to play through for the San Jose Sharks’ final three games of the postseason.

Thornton still managed to put up two assists in four playoff games before the Edmonton Oilers eliminated the Sharks in the first round. He had seven goals and 43 assists in 79 games during the regular season, his 19th in the NHL.

The former Art Ross Trophy winner is coming off a three-year, $20.25 million contract signed with the Sharks in January 2014.

