Hurricanes Aim to Move Picks

The Carolina Hurricanes own 10 picks in the upcoming NHL Entry Draft, including five in the first 73 selections.

The team owned 11 before trading the Ottawa Senators’ third-round selection to the Chicago Blackhawks for Scott Darling.

Heading into the entry draft, Hurricanes general manager Ron Francis is hoping to swing similar deals with his excess picks.

The Hurricanes picked up pick No. 52 from the New York Rangers last season in the deal which sent captain Eric Staal to the Big Apple.

“To be honest with you, I’m hoping we don’t use all 10 when it comes to the draft,” Francis told his scouting staff in a video posted to the team’s website. “We have had contact with other teams, told them we are willing to make some deals and give up some of the picks to get players. I’ll let you know that up front.”

The Hurricanes own the picks No. 12, 42, 52, 61 or 62 (depending on whether the Penguins win or lose the Stanley Cup), 67 and 73 in the first three rounds of the draft.

Carolina improved their point total by just one of the season this year from their 86-point finish in 2015-16. Head coach Bill Peters is entering his fourth season with the Hurricanes, who have not reached the postseason since 2009.

In the team’s Off-Season Gameplan, TSN’s Scott Cullen listed the Hurricanes needs as two top-nine forwards, depth forwards, one top-four defenceman and another defenceman.

No.1 Defenceman on the Market?

In a recent live chat, Dallas Morning News writer Mike Heika was asked if a No. 1 defenceman could be moved this summer in deal similar to last year's P.K. Subban trade.

Ekman-Larsson scored two goals and five points in eight games at the world hockey championship last month. He scored in the shootout as Sweden won gold over Canada.

Heika believes Arizona Coyotes defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson is a name to at least keep an eye on.

Ekman-Larsson, 25, has two years remaining on his contract before hitting unrestricted free agency and Heika wonders whether he'll be willing sign with the rebuilding Coyotes.

He owns a cap hit of $5.5 million and is coming off a 12-goal and 39-point season with the Coyotes. He led the Coyotes in average time on ice with 24:37 per contest.

The Swede scored 21 goals and tallied a career-high 55 points in 75 games last season.

Heika notes a team would have to give the Coyotes an offer that "blew them away" but believes Ekman-Larsson will eventually be moved by Arizona.

Staying Put?

Beauchemin, a veteran of 836 NHL games, turned 37 on Sunday.

It appears defenceman Francois Beauchemin will play out the final year of his contract with the Colorado Avalanche.

Beauchemin had been the subject of buyout rumours as he owns a no-move clause and must be protected in the Vegas expansion draft. However, according to Adrian Dater of BSN Denver, the early word is he will not be bought out.

The 37-year-old scored five goals and added 13 assists in 81 games with the last-place Avalanche this season. He finished third on the team in time on ice with 21:31 and was one of only three players to dress in 80 or more games.

Beauchemin’s owns a cap hit of $4.5 million in 2017-18, the final season of his three-year, $13.5 million deal signed in 2015.

TSN Hockey’s protection list projection for Colorado listed the Avalanche protecting eight skaters instead of the seven-three-one approach. Erik Johnson, who also owns a no-move clause, Beauchemin, Tyson Barrie and Nikita Zadorov are projected to be protected on defence. Nathan MacKinnon, Matt Duchene, Gabriel Landeskog and Carl Soderberg are the forwards projected to be protected.

Isles Expansion Question

The New York Islanders are looking to move a defenceman before they lose one for nothing to the Golden Knights.

The Islanders are expected to go with the seven-three-one approach to the expansion draft and choose three defencemen of the group consisting of Johnny Boychuk, Nick Leddy, Travis Hamonic and Calvin de Haan.

Islanders Trade Bait Rankings

5. Hamonic

12. de Haan

22. Ryan Pulock

The TSN Hockey projected lists have the Islanders exposing de Haan, but TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger said Tuesday it’s known Hamonic is available on the trade market.

Hamoinic, 26, scored three goals and added 11 assists while playing in just 49 games this season due to knee and thumb injuries.

de Haan, also 26, scored five goals and added 20 assists in 82 games with the Islanders this season. He also won a silver medal with Team Canada at the world hockey championship last month, finishing the tournament with one assist in 10 games.

The Islanders are projected to use their seven forward slots on John Tavares, Andrew Ladd, Brock Nelson, Ryan Strome, Anders Lee, Casy Cizikas, Josh Bailey.