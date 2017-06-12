Newton doesn't take being the face of the franchise lightly

It’s unclear if Carolina Panthers offensive tackle Michael Oher will be at the team’s mandatory minicamp this week after he posted a photo of 10 pill bottles to his Instagram account with the caption, “All for the brain smh,” before deleting it.

Oher has been out with a concussion since September last year. ESPN reported he was expected at the Panthers’ minicamp this week but after the Instagram photo, it’s unclear.

Panthers GM Dave Gettleman said Friday his main concern is Oher’s well-bering.

"I don't know if Michael posted that photo or not," Gettleman said, via the team’s website. "Regardless, my primary interest is Michael's health."

Gettleman spoke to Oher early last month and said the two had a good conversation.

Oher was cited for assaulting an Uber driver earlier this month.