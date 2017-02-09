WINDSOR, Ont. — Jeremiah Addison had two goals and an assist as the Windsor Spitfires downed the Oshawa Generals 7-1 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cristiano DiGiacinto, Adam Laishram, Sean Day, Aaron Luchuk and Mikhail Sergachev also found the back of the net as the Spitfires (33-12-7) scored seven unanswered goals.

Jack Studnicka opened the scoring at 8:51 of the first period for the Generals (30-16-5), who had their three-game winning streak come to an end.

Windsor's Michael DiPietro made 26 saves for the win. Oshawa's Jeremy Brodeur allowed four goals on 14 shots and found himself on the bench to start the second period. Kyle Keyser turned away 10-of-13 shots in 40 minutes of relief.

The Spitfires went 1 for 4 on the power play while the Generals failed to score on four chances with the man advantage.

---

STORM 3 BATTALION 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — James McEwen had a pair of goals and Liam Herbst stopped 37 shots as Guelph toppled the Battalion to halt a three-game slide.

Liam Hawel had a goal and an assist for the Storm (18-27-5) while Albert Michnac picked up a helper on each of his club's goals.

Justin Brazeau kept North Bay (19-28-4) from being shut out with a goal late in the third. Julian Sime stopped 16-of-19 shots before being replaced by Brent Moran, who made 13 saves in 21:25 of relief.

---

PETES 2 WOLVES 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Dylan Wells kicked out 26-of-27 shots as the Petes hung on to beat Sudbury.

Christopher Paquette and Cole Fraser had first-period goals for Peterborough (31-16-5), which is 4-0-1 in their last five outings.

Dmitry Sokolov responded in the second for the Wolves (21-23-6), who got a 35-save performance from Jake McGrath.

---

STEELHEADS 7 COLTS 5

BARRIE, Ont. — Jacob Moverare had a goal and two helpers as Mississauga came from behind to hand the Colts their ninth loss in a row.

Jacob Cascagnette, Owen Tippett, Michael McLeod, Ryan McLeod, Spencer Watson and Stefan Leblanc also scored for the Steelheads (23-17-11), who are on a 6-0-1 run. Matthew Mancina started in net and allowed three goals on 12 shots in 21:20 of action. Jacob Ingham made 12 saves to earn the win in relief.

Barrie (13-31-7) built up a 3-0 lead on goals from Ben Hawerchuk, Lucas Chiodo and Jason Smith. Giordano Finoro and Tom Hedberg added the others. David Ovsjannikov made 29 saves in defeat.

---