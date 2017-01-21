BARRIE, Ont. — Maksim Sushko had a pair of goals as the Owen Sound Attack stretched their winning streak to 14 games with a 6-2 victory over the Barrie Colts on Saturday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Petrus Palmu and Cordell James scored a goal and two assists apiece for the Attack (30-13-1). Ethan Szypula and Markus Phillips also chipped in.

Giordano Finoro and Roy Radke found the back of the net for Barrie (13-26-5).

Montreal Canadiens prospect Michael McNiven stopped 20 shots for the win in net as Ruan Badenhorst made 33 saves in defeat.

Owen Sound converted on three of its four power plays while the Colts were 1 for 4.

---

BULLDOGS 2 FRONTENACS 0

HAMILTON — Kaden Fulcher stopped all 26 shots he faced as the Bulldogs blanked Kingston.

Matt Luff and Benjamin Gleason, on the power play, scored in the first period for Hamilton (22-17-5).

Jeremy Helvig turned aside 22-of-24 shots in net for the Frontenacs (20-17-7).

---

OTTERS 4 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Ivan Lodnia and Taylor Raddysh had power-play goals to lift Erie over the Firebirds.

Christian Girhiny and Erik Cerank rounded out the attack for the Otters (31-10-3).

Luke Kirwan responded on the power play for Flint (21-20-4).

---

SPITFIRES 2 ICEDOGS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Ottawa Senators draft pick Logan Brown had the eventual winner in the first period as the Spitfires topped Niagara.

Sean Day opened the scoring for Windsor (29-8-7).

Ondrej Machala responded for the IceDogs (16-22-7).

Brown was later assessed a match penalty for high sticking in the second period.

---

STING 7 GREYHOUNDS 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Jaden Lindo had two goals and an assist and Franco Sproviero also struck twice to power the Sting past Sault Ste. Marie.

Anthony Salinitri and Drake Rymsha had a goal and a helper apiece for Sarnia (22-18-6) and Jordan Kyrou rounded out the offence.

Blake Speers, Tim Gettinger and Hayden Verbeek provided the offence for the Greyhounds (32-11-3).

---

PETES 5 BATTALION 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Steven Lorentz scored four times in the third period to lead the Petes over North Bay.

Matyas Svoboda added the other for Peterborough (25-15-4) with Nikita Korostelev and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev tacking on two helpers apiece.

Rhys Forhan, Brett McKenzie and Justin Brazeau supplied the offence for the Battalion (18-23-3).

---