BARRIE, Ont. — Petrus Palmu scored in overtime as the Owen Sound Attack stretched their win streak to 15 games with a 3-2 victory over the Barrie Colts on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Aidan Dudas and Cordell James had goals in regulation time for Owen Sound (31-13-1). Emanuel Vella made 16 saves for the win.

Jason Smith and Zachary Magwood supplied the offence for Barrie (13-26-6). David Ovsjannikov stopped 37 shots as the Colts lost their third straight.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Attack were 0 for 3 and Barrie was 0 for 1.

---

SPIRIT 6 BULLDOGS 5

SAGINAW, Mich. — Matthew Kreis had the winner with 1:33 left to play as the Spirit topped Hamilton.

Cole Coskey had a pair of goals for Saginaw (18-20-8), while DJ Busdeker, Brady Gilmour and Hayden Hodgson chipped in as well.

Marian Studenic, Will Bitten and Brandon Saigeon all scored in the third period as the Bulldogs (22-18-5) mounted a late comeback. Niki Petti and Matt Luff assisted on each other's goals in the second period

---