KITCHENER, Ont. — Connor Bunnaman was the lone scorer in the shootout as the Kitchener Rangers rallied past the Windsor Spitfires 4-3 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Bunnaman also scored in regulation time as Kitchener (25-14-4) mounted a third-period comeback. Darby Llewellyn and Adam Mascherin had goals in the third as well, helping the Rangers force the extra period.

Jalen Chatfield and Jeremiah Addison gave Windsor (27-8-7) a 2-0 lead by the first intermission. Luke Boka made it 3-2 at the 14:53 mark of the third before Mascherin tied it for Kitchener.

Luke Opilka made 44 saves and turned aside all five skaters he faced in the shootout to earn the win for the Rangers. Michael DiPietro stopped 39 shots for the Spitfires.

---

STORM 5 ICEDOGS 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Isaac Ratcliffe, Liam Stevens and Givani Smith all scored in the third period as the Storm topped Niagara.

Cedric Ralph and Albert Michnac had goals in the first period for Guelph (15-24-4).

Ryan Mantha replied for the IceDogs (15-21-7).

---