OHL: Bunnaman scores two goals as Rangers down Otters

KITCHENER, Ont. — Connor Bunnaman scored twice as the Kitchener Rangers beat the Erie Otters 5-2 in Ontario Hockey League action Sunday.

Mason Kohn, Greg Miereles and Darby Llewellyn also scored for Kitchener (21-12-2).

Allan McShane and Jordan Sambrook scored for the Otters (24-8-3), who lost their third straight game.

Luke Opilka stopped 33 shots for Kitchener while Joseph Murdaca made 25 saves for Erie.

Both teams have had their rosters depleted by the world junior hockey championship. Erie captain Dylan Strome and high-scoring forward Taylor Raddysh are playing for Canada at the tournament in Toronto and Montreal, while teammate Erik Cernak is representing Slovakia.

Star Kitchener forward Jeremy Bracco is representing the United States.

---

ATTACK 5 COLTS 1

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Kevin Hancock and Chase Campbell each scored twice to lead the Attack over Barrie for their seventh win in a row.

Nick Suzuki had the other goal for Owen Sound (23-13-1) while Maksim Sushko, Sean Durzi and Santino Centorame chipped in with two assists apiece.

Lucas Chiodo had the lone goal for the Colts (10-21-4), who have lost three straight.

---

GENERALS 4 67'S 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Joe Manchurek scored the go-ahead goal late in the second period and the Generals tacked on two more in the third to seal their victory over Ottawa.

Kenny Huether and Mitchell Vande Sompel scored in the final period for Oshawa (22-11-3). Domenic Commisso had a first-period goal.

Artur Tyanulin scored for the 67's (16-17-5).

---

KNIGHTS 5 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Adrian Carbonara had the tiebreaking goal late in the third and JJ Piccinich scored twice to power London over the Sting.

Alex Formenton had a power-play goal and Owen MacDonald scored shorthanded to round out the offence for the Knights (25-5-8), who extended their winning streak to four.

Ryan McGregor, Jordan Kyrou and Franco Sproviero scored for Sarnia (17-15-5).

---

BULLDOGS 6 PETES 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Matt Luff scored twice to lift the Bulldogs over Peterborough, ending the Petes' 10-game winning streak.

Matthew Strome had a tiebreaking goal midway through the third period and Will Bitten and MacKenzie Entwistle also scored for Hamilton (17-14-5), which has won three straight.

Adam Timleck, Pavel Gogolev and Kyle Jenkins supplied the offence for the Petes (20-12-4). Jonathan Ang received a misconduct in the third for abuse of official.

---