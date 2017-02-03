WINDSOR, Ont. — Michael DiPietro stopped all 22 shots he faced as the Windsor Spitfires shut out the Saginaw Spirit 4-0 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Cristiano DiGiacinto, Tyler Angle, Adam Laishram and Sean Day supplied the offence for Windsor (31-11-7).

Evan Cormier started in net for Saginaw (19-23-8), making four saves on six shots in 13:24 of work. He was replaced by Brendan Bonello, who turned aside 18-of-20 shots.

Neither team scored on the power play. The Spitfires went 0 for 3 and the Spirit couldn't score on their one man advantage.

---

BATTALION 7 STING 4

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Daniil Vertiy struck twice as the Battalion marched past Sarnia.

Kyle Potts, Adam Thilander, Brett McKenzie, Zach Poirier and Justin Brazeau all scored as North Bay (19-25-4) rallied with five unanswered goals.

Adam Ruzicka had a pair of goals for the Sting (24-19-6), while Franco Sproviero and Jordan Kyrou chipped in as well.

---

STEELHEADS 6 ICEDOGS 4

ST. CATHARINEs, Ont. — Owen Tippett, Spencer Watson and Michael McLeod had two goals apiece as Mississauga downed Niagara.

Watson's second of the night was the eventual winner for the Steelheads (21-17-11).

Oliver Castleman, Ben Jones, Akil Thomas and Johnny Corneil responded for the IceDogs (16-25-8).

---

OTTERS 5 PETES 4

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Alex DeBrincat had back-to-back goals and Ivan Lodnia had the winner as Erie powered past the Petes.

Josh Wainman and Erik Cernak scored earlier in the game as the Otters (35-10-3) won their sixth in a row.

Logan DeNoble's two goals gave Peterborough (28-16-4) a 4-2 lead. Christopher Paquette and Jonathan Ang also scored.

---

FRONTENACS 4 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Jason Robertson scored twice, including the power-play winner, as Kingston topped the Colts.

Ted Nichol and Stephen Desrocher also had power-play goals for the Frontenacs (23-17-8).

Roy Radke had a pair of goals for Barrie (13-28-7) and Ben Hawerchuk also scored.