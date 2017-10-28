OHL: Fox scores in OT as Steelheads upset Frontenacs

KINGSTON, Ont. — Trent Fox scored 2:53 into overtime as the Mississauga Steelheads upset the Kingston Frontenacs 2-1 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Nicolas Hague also scored for the Steelheads (3-9-0), while Jacob Ingham made 21 saves for the win.

Tyler Burnie replied for the Frontenacs (5-5-3) and Jeremy Helvig stopped 33 shots.

Mississauga was 1 for 5 on the power play and Kingston was 0 for 3.

---

STING 6 GREYHOUNDS 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Jordan Kyrou had a hat trick, including the winner, as the Sting doubled Sault Ste. Marie for their 12th straight win.

Sean Josling, Adam Ruzicka and Connor Schlichting also scored for Sarnia (13-1-0).

Morgan Frost, Conor Timmins and Tim Gettinger scored for the Greyhounds (9-3-2).

Sault Ste. Marie's Noah Carroll was given a match penalty for checking to the head at 19:47 of the third period.

---

SPITFIRES 7 WOLVES 2

SUDBURY, Ont. — Aaron Luchuk had a hat trick as Windsor routed the Wolves.

Logan Brown had a pair of goals for the Spitfires (8-5-1) and Mathew MacDougall put away the eventual winner at 10:45 of the second period. Sean Day chipped in as well.

Troy Lajeunesse and Darian Pilon supplied the offence for Sudbury (4-8-2).

---

ATTACK 5 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Sean Durzi had a pair of goals, including the second-period winner, as Owen Sound beat the Rangers.

Aidan Dudas also had two goals for the Attack (7-3-2), while Maksim Sushko chipped in as well.

Nick McHugh and Connor Bunnaman scored for Kitchener (7-6-1).

---

STORM 4 OTTERS 3 (SO)

GUELPH, Ont.— Nate Schnarr scored in the shootout to lift the Storm over Erie.

Barret Kirwin, Garrett McFadden and Cedric Ralph had goals in regulation time for Guelph (6-6-1).

Jordan Sambrook struck twice for the Otters (5-6-2), while Cade Robinson also found the back of the net.

---

KNIGHTS 8 FIREBIRDS 2

LONDON, Ont. — Robert Thomas scored four times as the Knights downed Flint.

Cliff Pu's power-play goal late in the first was the eventual winner for London (4-8-1), while Alex Formenton, Billy Moskal and Tim Fallowfield rounded out the attack.

Ethan Keppen and Nicholas Caamano scored for the Firebirds (6-5-1).

---

GENERALS 4 PETES 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Serron Noel's two goals helped the Generals top Peterborough.

Kenny Huether and Renars Krastenbergs also scored for Oshawa (7-5-2).

John Parker-Jones scored for the Petes (9-5-1).

---