KINGSTON, Ont. — The Sarnia Sting's lengthy winning streak is over.

Ryan Cranford and Jason Robertson each scored twice and added an assist as the Kingston Frontenacs toppled the Sting 7-1 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action, snapping Sarnia's 14-game winning streak.

Robertson knocked in the eventual winner on a power play 8:08 into the second period and Tyler Burnie, Nathan Dunkley and Jacob Paquette also scored for the Frontenacs (8-5-3). Jakob Brahaney and Linus Nyman chipped in with two assists apiece.

Jordan Ernst had the lone goal for Sarnia (15-2-0).

Jeremy Helvig turned aside 18 shots for Kingston. Aidan Hughes turned away 29 shots for the Sting.

The Frontenacs went 2-for-4 on the power play. Sarnia was 0-for-5 with the man advantage.

---

OTTERS 8 GENERALS 0

ERIE, Pa. — Kyle Maksimovich scored two goals and set up two more, Jordan Sambrook had four assists and Troy Timpano stopped all 26 shots his way as the Otters blanked Oshawa.

Maksimovich scored the eventual winner fopr Erie (8-7-2) while shorthanded at 2:18 of the first period. Maxim Golod also scored twice and Taylor Raddysh, Gera Poddubnyi, Ivan Lodnia and Christian Girhiny had the other goals.

Cole Ceci combined with Kyle Keyser for 32 saves for the Generals (8-6-2). Oshawa's Serron Noel was given a match penalty for kneeing at 18:23 of the second period.

---

BATTALION 5 FIREBIRDS 1

FLINT, Mich. — Kyle Potts scored twice and Julian Sime made 41 saves as North Bay downed the Firebirds.

Adam McMaster, Riley Bruce and Justin Brazeau also scored for the Battalion (6-8-2).

Sime's shutout bid was spoiled 7:36 into the third period when Nicholas Caamano put Flint (6-9-1) on the board.

Garrett Forrest made 25 saves in the losing effort.

---

WOLVES 6 ICEDOGS 5 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Dmitry Sokolov scored his second of the game 3:00 into overtime as the Wolves downed Niagara.

Michael Pezzetta had a goal and two assists and Evan Krassey, Emmett Serensits and Troy Lajeunesse also scored for Sudbury (6-9-3).

Ben Jones had two goals and two helpers to lead the IceDogs (7-4-4) and Kirill Maksimov, Danial Singer and Matthew Philip scored.

---

RANGERS 4 STORM 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Luke Richardson stopped 28 shots and the Rangers used a three-goal first period to beat Guelph.

Jack York's goal 10:51 into the game stood as the winner. Connor Bunnaman, Logan Stanley and Eric Guest also scored for Kitchener (10-6-1).

Garrett McFadden scored for the Storm (7-7-2), who got a 27-save performance from Anthony Popovich.

---

COLTS 4 67'S 2

OTTAWA — Luke Bignell scored the winner at 5:01 of the third period as Barrie doubled up the 67's.

Zachary Magwood, Lucas Chiodo and Ben Hawerchuk also scored for the Colts (10-4-1).

Oliver True and Noel Hoefenmayer scored for Ottawa (9-8-1).

---

SPIRIT 6 KNIGHTS 5 (OT)

LONDON, Ont. — Brady Gilmour scored 17 seconds into overtime to lift Saginaw over the Knights.

Cole Coskey, with a goal and two assists, led the Spirit (5-8-2). Mason Kohn, Danny Katic, Marcus Crawford and Blade Jenkins also scored and Keaton Middleton set up two goals.

Robert Thomas scored twice for London (5-9-2), Evan Bouchard had a goal and three assists and Alec Regula and Cliff Pu rounded out the offence. Sam Miletic had three helpers.

---