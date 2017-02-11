OTTAWA — Jonah Gadjovich had three goals and Chase Campbell and Matthew Struthers each scored twice as the Owen Sound Attack pummelled the Ottawa 67's 10-5 on Saturday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Aidan Dudas had a goal and two assists and Matt Schmalz and Kevin Hancock each scored one and set up another for the Attack (35-14-2), who have won eight of their last 10 games.

Noel Hoefenmayer struck twice for Ottawa (20-27-5), which was down 5-0 late in the second period. Zack Dorval, Travis Barron and Jared Steege, shorthanded, had the other goals.

Emanuel Vella turned aside 14 shots for the win.

Olivier Lafreniere started in net for the 67's, making 13 saves on 17 shots through 26:03. Leo Lazarev stopped 10-of-16 shots the rest of the way.

---

OTTERS 9 SPIRIT 4

ERIE, Pa. — Alex DeBrincat had a goal and three assists to become the third Otter to record 300 career points as they downed Saginaw.

Taylor Raddysh scored twice and tacked on two helpers while Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists for Erie (38-10-3), which won its ninth straight. Ivan Lodnia, Anthony Cirelli, Kyle Pettit, Christian Girhiny and Mitchell Byrne rounded out the attack and Kyle Maksimovich had four helpers.

Keaton Middleton, Matthew Kreis, Brady Gilmour and Marcus Crawford scored for the Spirit (20-25-8).

---

BULLDOGS 6 SPITFIRES 3

HAMILTON — Brandon Saigeon scored a hat trick to lead the Bulldogs over Windsor.

Michael Cramarossa had a goal and three assists for Hamilton (25-23-5), with Matt Luff and Marian Studenic also chipping in. Will Bitten tacked on three helpers.

Gabriel Vilardi, Mikhail Sergachev and Graham Knott found the back of the net for the Spitfires (33-13-7).

---

ICEDOGS 4 BATTALION 0

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Stephen Dhillon stopped all 30 shots he faced and Justin Brack struck twice as the IceDogs shut out North Bay.

Ryan Mantha and Kirill Maksimov had the others for Niagara (18-26-10).

Brent Moran made 50 saves for the Battalion (19-29-4), who dropped their fourth in a row.

North Bay's Zach Poirier was given a major penalty and game misconduct for boarding in the second period.

---

FIREBIRDS 5 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Jalen Smereck, Nicholas Caamano and Kole Sherwood all had a goal and an assist as Flint got past the Greyhounds.

Alex Peters and Jake Durham also scored for the Firebirds (25-21-5).

Zachary Senyshyn, Boris Katchouk and Blake Speers supplied the offence for Sault Ste. Marie (37-14-3).

---

PETES 4 COLTS 1

BARRIE, Ont. — Adam Timleck had a goal and an assist to lift Peterborough over the Colts.

Steven Lorentz, Jonathan Ang and Christopher Paquette rounded out the attack for the Petes (32-16-5).

Roy Radke replied for Barrie (14-32-7).

---