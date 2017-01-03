GUELPH, Ont. — Joseph Garreffa struck twice and added an assist to power the Kitchener Rangers past the Guelph Storm 5-2 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Frank Hora's goal near the midway point of the second period was the eventual winner for Kitchener (22-12-2). Darby Llewellyn and Adam Mascherin also scored. Luke Richardson made 38 saves for the win.

Barret Kirwin and Nate Schnarr scored two minutes apart in the third period for Guelph (14-19-4). Anthony Popovich stopped 34 shots for the Storm.

The Rangers went 1 for 4 on the power play and Guelph couldn't score on its five man advantages.

---

PETES 3 FRONTENACS 1

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Matthew Timms's goal with 21 seconds left in the first period stood as the winner as the Petes topped Kingston.

Adam Timleck also scored in the first for Peterborough (21-12-4) and Nikita Korostelev added some insurance with a goal in the second.

Brett Neumann replied for the Frontenacs (16-14-6).

---

SPITFIRES 5 KNIGHTS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Hayden McCool and Logan Stanley both had power-play goals in the third as the Spitfires downed London.

Jalen Chatfield, Cole Purboo and Gabriel Vilardi also scored for Windsor (24-7-5), which reeled off four unanswered goals for the win.

Robert Thomas responded for the Knights (25-6-5).