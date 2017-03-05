MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Nicolas Hague scored 4:59 into overtime as the Mississauga Steelheads extended their winning streak to six games with a 3-2 victory over the Sarnia Sting on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Owen Tippett and Jacob Cascagnette, on a power play, pulled Mississauga (30-19-13) ahead 2-1 early in the game.

Drake Rymsha tied it with a power-play goal for the Sting (29-27-7) 14:08 into the second period. Jaden Lindo scored the game's first goal, 37 seconds in.

Steelheads goaltender Matthew Mancina stopped 32 shots. Sarnia's Aidan Hughes made 26 saves in the losing effort.

---

GREYHOUNDS 2 RANGERS 1

KITCHENER, Ont. — Zachary Senyshyn scored both goals to lift Sault Ste. Marie over the Rangers.

Senyshyn's 40th goal came two minutes into the first period to give the Greyhounds (43-15-4) a 1-0 lead. His 41st of the season was the winner 17:51 into the third.

Joseph Garreffa had the lone goal for Kitchener (34-25-4).

---

ICEDOGS 9 OTTERS 7

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Kirill Maksimov scored three goals and set up another and Kyle Landgon and Ryan Mantha each scored twice as the IceDogs toppled Erie.

Johnny Corneil had a goal and three helpers for Niagara (21-31-10), which snapped a two-game slide. Oliver Castleman rounded out the attack with one goal and two assists.

Alex DeBrincat led the Otters (45-14-3) with two goals and Taylor Raddysh and Dylan Strome had a goal and two assists apiece. TJ Fergus, Gera Poddubnyi and Warren Foegele, shorthanded, also scored.

---

BULLDOGS 5 BATTALION 4 (SO)

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Michael Cramarossa scored the lone goal in the shootout to lead Hamilton over the Battalion.

Benjamin Gleason scored twice in regulation for the Bulldogs (30-25-7) and Will Bitten and Zachary Jackson also scored.

Steve Harland had a goal and two helpers for North Bay (22-34-6). Brett Hahkala, Max Kislinger and Brad Chenier supplied the rest of the offence.

---

67's 3 COLTS 1

OTTAWA — Sasha Chmelevski broke a tie late in the second period as the 67's downed Barrie.

Mathieu Foget and Austen Keating also scored for Ottawa (24-32-6) and Artur Tyanulin chipped in with two assists.

Roy Radke supplied the offence for the Colts (16-39-7).

---

SPITFIRES 7 WOLVES 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Gabriel Vilardi scored a hat trick and added two assists to power the Spitfires past Sudbury for their third consecutive win.

Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Jeremy Bracco had a goal and three helpers for Windsor (39-15-5), Logan Brown scored once and tacked on two assists, and Julius Nattinen and Mikhail Sergachev also scored.

Ryan Valentini scored for the Wolves (23-31-7), who have lost four straight.

---