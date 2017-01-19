BARRIE, Ont. — Ben Hawerchuk scored his second goal of the game in overtime and added an assist as the Barrie Colts edged the Saginaw Spirit 5-4 on Thursday night to snap a four-game skid in Ontario Hockey League action.

Zachary Magwood also had two goals and an assist for Barrie (13-24-5). Curtis Douglas had the other and David Ovsjannikov made 27 saves.

Hayden Hodgson struck twice and had a helper for the Spirit (15-20-8) while Brady Gilmour and Kris Bennett rounded out the attack. Brendan Bonello turned away 19 shots in net.

The Colts were scoreless on three power plays and Saginaw was 1 for 4.

---

ICEDOGS 3 STORM 2

ST. CATHARINES, Ont. — Oliver Castleman scored the winner at 19:36 of the third period as the IceDogs topped Guelph.

Kyle Langdon, shorthanded, and Justin Brack gave Niagara (16-21-7) a 2-0 lead.

James McEwan and Isaac Ratcliffe replied for the Storm (15-25-4).

---

BATTALION 6 WOLVES 3

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Max Kislinger struck twice and Steve Harland tacked on three assists to lead the Battalion over Sudbury.

Brett McKenzie, Zach Poirier, Justin Brazeau and Adam McMaster supplied the rest of the offence for North Bay (18-22-3).

David Levin had a pair of power-play goals for the Wolves (19-20-5) with Macauley Carson adding the other.

---

PETES 3 STEELHEADS 2 (SO)

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Logan DeNoble scored the decisive goal in the shootout as the Petes held on to beat Mississauga.

Nikita Korostelev had a goal in regulation and another in the shootout for Peterborough (24-15-4). Kyle Jenkins chipped in with a power-play goal.

Vili Saarijarvi responded with two goals for the Steelheads (17-16-10).

---

SPITFIRES 4 67'S 0

WINDSOR, Ont. — Logan Brown scored a hat trick and Michael DiPietro made 31 saves as the Spitfires shut out Ottawa.

Jeremiah Addison added a third-period goal for Windsor (28-8-7).

Leo Lazarev kicked out 25 shots in net for the 67's (18-21-5).

---