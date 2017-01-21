SUDBURY, Ont. — Hayden Hodgson scored twice, including the go-ahead goal in the third period, and the Saginaw Spirit snapped a five-game slide with a 6-3 win over the Sudbury Wolves on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Filip Hronkek and Brady Gilmour had a goal and two assists apiece for the Spirit (16-20-8), Cole Coskey and Damien Giroux also scored and Marcus Crawford chipped in with three asssits.

Alan Lyszczarczyk, Owen Lane and David Levin found the back of the net for Sudbury (19-21-5).

Evan Cormier made 20 saves for the win. Jake McGrath stopped 24 shots in the losing effort.

---

GREYHOUNDS 5 FIREBIRDS 4

FLINT, Mich. — Jack Kopacka scored a hat trick and Conor Timmins had two assists in Sault Ste. Marie's win over the Firebirds.

Blake Speers and Zachary Senyshyn, with a goal and an assist, supplied the rest of the offence for the Greyhounds (32-10-3).

Nicholas Caamamo and Ryan Moore had two goals apiece for Flint (21-19-4).

---

FRONTENACS 5 GENERALS 4

KINGSTON, Ont. — Jason Robertson scored two power-play goals, including the eventual winner midway through the third period, as the Frontenacs edged Oshawa.

Linus Nyman, Justin Pringle and Nathan Dunkley also scored as Kingston (20-16-7) built up a 4-0 lead by the seven-minute mark of the second period. Robertson tacked on an assist for a three-point outing.

Matt Brassard had two goals for the Generals (24-14-5). Medric Mercier and Allan McShane rounded out the attack.

---

OTTERS 8 STING 2

SARNIA, Ont. — Alex DeBrincat struck twice and Taylor Raddysh had two assists in Erie's rout of the Sting.

Jordan Sambrook, Kyle Masimovich and Gera Poddubnyi had a goal and a helper apiece for the Otters (30-10-3). Kyle Pettit, Christian Girhiny and Owen Headrick also scored.

Jaden Lindo and Jordan Kyrou found the back of the net for Sarnia (21-18-6).

---

BULLDOGS 4 COLTS 2

HAMILTON — Matthew Strome completed a hat trick with an empty-net goal in the last minute of play to lift the Bulldogs over Barrie.

Will Bitten scored the first goal for Hamilton (21-17-5) then assisted on two of Strome's.

Jason Willms and Curtis Douglas scored for the Colts (13-24-5). Joey Keane set up both goals.

---

STORM 3 RANGERS 2

KITCHENER, Ont. — Kyle Rhodes capped a three-goal first period with the eventual winner and Guelph held on to beat the Rangers.

Givani Smith and Luke Burghardt also scored to help the Storm (16-25-4) build an early 3-0 lead.

Elijah Roberts and Greg Meireles had second-period goals to bring Kitchener (25-15-4) within one.

---

KNIGHTS 7 67'S 2

LONDON, Ont. — Dante Salituro struck twice, including a power-play goal in the third period, and added an assist to help power the Knights past Ottawa.

Brandon Crawley, Sam Miletic, Mitchell Vande Sompel and Mitchell Stephens had a goal and a helper apiece for London (29-7-7) and Evan Bouchard rounded out the offence. Janne Kuokkanen chipped in with three assists.

Austen Keating, on a power play, and Kody Clark had goals for the 67's (18-22-5).

---