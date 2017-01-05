BARRIE, Ont. — Cordell James scored 32 seconds into overtime as the Barrie Colts edged the Oshawa Generals 3-2 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Roy Radke and Ben Hawerchuk also scored for the Colts (11-21-4), who hung on to snap a three-game slide after giving up an early 2-0 lead.

Eric Henderson and Domenic Commisso responded for the Generals (22-11-4) to force extra time.

Ruan Badenhorst made 24 saves for the win as Kyle Keyser kicked out 35-of-38 shots in defeat.

Barrie went 0 for 1 on the power play while Oshawa scored once on four chances with the man advantage.