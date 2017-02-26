OHL: Katchouk scores twice as Greyhounds down Battalion

SAULT STE MARIE, Ont. — Boris Katchouk scored twice to lead the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds to a 5-2 win over the North Bay Battalion in Ontario Hockey League action Sunday.

Jack Kopacka, Alex Gritz and Zachary Senyshyn also scored for the Greyhounds (41-15-3).

Brett Hargrave and Kyle Potts scored for the Battalion (22-33-4).

Matthew Villalta made 26 saves for the Greyhounds, who scored on one of their five power plays.

Julian Sime stopped 45 shots for the Battalion, who were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

The Greyhounds' third win in a row moved them six points behind Erie for top spot in the Western Conference.

The Battalion's loss clinched a playoff spot for the Mississauga Steelheads, who were unexpectedly idle Sunday. The Steelheads' home game against Sudbury was postponed due to unsafe ice conditions and will be made up at a later date.

---

ATTACK 4 OTTERS 2

OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Jonah Gadjovich scored twice to lead the Attack over Erie.

Cordell James and Petrus Palmu also scored for the playoff-bound Attack (41-15-3), who have won three games in a row.

Dylan Strome and Alex DeBrincat, with his 55th goal of the year, opened the scoring for Erie (44-12-3) before Owen Sound stormed back with four straight goals.

---

KNIGHTS 8 STORM 1

GUELPH, Ont. — Sam Miletic scored twice as London thumped Guelph.

Janne Kuokkanen, Mitchell Stephens, Liam Foudy, Robert Thomas, Cliff Pu and Dante Salituro also scored for the Knights (40-12-7), who remained two points up on Owen Sound for third place in the Western Conference.

James McEwan scored for Guelph, which is last in the West at 20-33-5.

---

FRONTENACS 3 BULLDOGS 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Linus Nyman scored the go-ahead goal on a power play early in the third period and Jason Robertson had three assists as the Frontenacs topped Hamilton.

Ted Nichol and Brett Neumann also scored for Kingston (28-22-9).

Matthew Strome had the lone goal for the Bulldogs (29-24-6).

---

ICEDOGS 5 67'S 4

OTTAWA, Ont. — Danial Singer's third-period goal stood as the winner as Niagara edged the 67's.

Justin MacPherson, Ryan Mantha, Johnny Corneil and Aaron Haydon also scored for the IceDogs (20-29-10).

Austen Keating led Ottawa (22-31-6) with two goals and an assist and Sasha Chmelevski had a goal and two helpers. Mathieu Foget also scored.

---

FIREBIRDS 4 SPIRIT 1

SAGINAW, Mich. — Kole Sherwood scored twice and added an assist to lead Flint past the Spirit.

Ryan Mooes and Maurizio Colella also scored for the Firebirds (29-24-5).

Cole Coskey found the back of the net for Saginaw (22-28-9), which has lost three straight.

Spirit players C.J. Garcia and Brendan Bonello received game misconducts. Garcia's was for checking to the head in the second period while Bonello took one for unsporstmanlike conduct in the third.

---

PETES 7 GENERALS 1

OSHAWA, Ont. — Steven Lorentz and Jonathan Ang scored two goals apiece to propel Peterborough past the Generals.

Matthew Timms and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev each had a goal and two assists for the Petes (36-18-5) and Adam Timleck also scored.

Jack Studnicka had the lone goal for Oshawa (34-20-5), which lost its fourth game in a row.

---

STING 4 SPITFIRES 2

WINDSOR, Ont. — Jeff King struck twice as Sarnia rallied from two goals down to beat the Spitfires.

Anthony Salinitri and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Sting (28-26-6).

Luke Boka and Jeremiah Addison gave Windsor (36-15-8) a 2-0 lead before Sarnia stormed back.

---