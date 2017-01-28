OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Janne Kuokkanen and Mitchell Stephens scored in a shootout as the London Knights topped Owen Sound 7-6 on Sunday in Ontario Hockey League action, snapping the Attack's 15-game winning streak.

Stephens scored three goals and set up two more in regulation for London (31-8-7), which had a three-goal third period to erase a 6-3 deficit.

JJ Piccinich tied the game 16:51 into the third period and Owen MacDonald and Dante Salituro had the other Knights goals.

Jonah Gadjovich led Owen Sound (31-13-2) with two goals and two assists. Petrus Palmu struck twice and tacked on a helper, Kevin Hancock scored once and set up a pair and Ethan Szypula rounded out the offence while Michael McNiven made 23 saves .

Tyler Johnson started in net for London, turning aside 16-of-21 shots over 31:08. Jordan Kooy replaced him, allowing one goal on 23 shots the rest of the way.

Both teams were 2 for 3 on the power play.

---

67's 5 ICEDOGS 4 (OT)

OTTAWA — Artur Tyanulin scored the winner at 2:27 of overtime to lift the 67's over Niagara.

Jared Steege had a goal and two assists during regulation for Ottawa (20-24-5), which rallied for two goals in the third period to force extra time. Noel Hoefenmayer, Travis Barron and Mathieu Foget rounded out the attack.

Johnny Corneil, Oliver Castleman, Danial Singer and Aaron Haydon found the back of the net for the IceDogs (16-24-8).

---

OTTERS 9 STORM 1

ERIE, Pa. — Jordan Sambrook scored two goals and set up two more and Taylor Raddysh struck twice and added an assist as the Otters downed Guelph for their fifth straight win.

Alex DeBrincat had a goal and three assists for Erie (34-10-3), Dylan Strome scored a goal and tacked on two helpers and Gera Poddubnyi, Owen Headrick and Anthony Cirelli rounded out the attack.

Barret Kirwin had the lone goal for the Storm (17-27-4), on a power play in the third period. Guelph's Givani Smith received a misconduct in the second period for abuse of official.

---

FIREBIRDS 4 BULLDOGS 3

FLINT, Mich. — Nicholas Caamano's second goal of the game, 15:05 into the third period, stood as the winner as the Firebirds topped Hamilton to snap a three-game losing streak.

Ryan Moore had a goal and an assist for Flint (22-21-4) and Maurizio Colella also scored.

Niki Petti, Connor Roberts and Justin Lemcke had goals for the Bulldogs (22-19-5).

---

FRONTENACS 1 STEELHEADS 0 (OT)

KINGSTON, Ont. — Nathan Billitier scored the game's lone goal 1:39 into overtime to lift the Frontenacs over Mississauga.

Jeremy Helvig stopped all 30 shots he faced for Kingston (22-17-8)

Matthew Mancina made 24 saves for the Steelheads (19-18-10).

---

SPIRIT 3 SPITFIRES 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Filip Hronek scored twice, including the go-ahead goal 19:49 into the third period, as the Spirit edged Windsor.

Brady Gilmour had the other goal for Saginaw (19-20-8), with Hronek getting the assist.

Jeremy Bracco and Mikhail Sergachev scored for the Spitfires (29-11-7).

---

PETES 5 GREYHOUNDS 3

SAULT STE. MARIE, Ont. — Christopher Paquette's second goal of the game broke a 3-3 tie in Peterborough's win over the Greyhounds.

Kyle Jenkins, Logan DeNoble and Nikita Korostelev also scored for the Petes (27-15-4), who extended their winning streak to four games.

Boris Katchouk, Tim Gettinger and Noah Carroll found the back of the net for Sault Ste. Marie (33-12-3).

---

GENERALS 6 COLTS 3

BARRIE, Ont. — Allan McShane scored two goals and set up another to lead Oshawa over the Colts.

Sullivan Sparkes, Kenny Huether, Medric Mercier and Mason Kohn, into an empty net late in the third, also scored for the Generals (27-14-5).

Jason Smith led Barrie (13-27-7) with a goal and an assist. Giordano Finoro and Kirill Nizhnikov, who received a game misconduct for slashing in the second period, also scored.