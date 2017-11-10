SARNIA, Ont. — Jack Kopacka scored the game-winning goal 57 seconds into overtime as the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds beat the Sarnia Sting 4-3 on Friday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Morgan Frost scored twice in regulation and Barrett Hayton also scored for the Greyhounds (14-3-2).

Anthony Salinitri led Sarnia (15-3-1) with two goals and Drake Rymsha had the other. Jordan Kyrou had three assists.

Matthew Villalta turned away 25 shots for Sault Ste. Marie. Justin Fazio kicked out 33 shots for the Sting.

Sarnia went 1 for 4 on the power play. The Greyhounds were 0 for 2 with the man advantage.

---

STEELHEADS 4 SPIRIT 2

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — Albert Michnac had a goal and an assist to power the Steelheads over Saginaw.

Brendan Harrogate, Michael Little and Ryan McLeod also scored for Mississauga (8-9-1).

Danny Katic and Kyle Bollers scored for the Spirit (6-9-2).

---

FRONTENACS 7 PETES 1

KINGSTON, Ont. — Nathan Dunkley and Linus Nyman had a goal and two assists apiece as the Frontenacs beat Peterborough.

Jason Robertson, Tyler Burnie, Paul Larabie, Ryan Cranford and Sergey Popov also scored for Kingston (10-5-3).

Adrien Beraldo scored for the Petes (11-8-1).

---

BULLDOGS 7 OTTERS 4

HAMILTON — Brandon Saigeon scored twice and Matthew Strome had a goal and two assists to lead the Bulldogs over Erie.

Arthur Kaliyev, Justin Lemcke, Marian Studenic and Connor Walters also scored for Hamilton (9-5-4). Benjamin Gleason had three assists.

Kyle Maksimovich scored twice and Carson Edwardson and Christian Girhiny also scored for the Otters (8-8-3).

---

RANGERS 4 SPITFIRES 3

KITCHENER, Ont. — Greg Meireles scored the eventual winner on a power play as the Rangers edged Windsor.

Adam Mascherin, Mike Petizian and Connor Bunnaman also scored for Kitchener (11-6-1).

Aaron Luchuk, Tyler Angle and Luke Boka scored for the Spitfires (11-7-1).

---

STORM 6 BATTALION 2

GUELPH, Ont. — Isaac Ratcliffe scored twice as the Storm downed North Bay.

Matt Hotchkiss had a goal and two assists and James McEwan, Nate Schnarr and Ryan Merkley also scored for Guelph (9-7-2).

Riley Bruce and Brett McKenzie scored for the Battalion (6-11-2).

---

67'S 5 GENERALS 3

OTTAWA — Austen Keating scored the go-ahead goal 12:20 into the third period, then added some insurance with an empty-netter as the 67's topped Oshawa.

Travis Barron also scored twice for Ottawa (11-8-1) and Sasha Chmelevski had the other goal.

Allan McShane scored all three goals for the Generals (8-9-2). Oshawa's Eric Henderson was given a match penalty for slew foot at 4:23 of the third period.

---

COLTS 4 WOLVES 3 (OT)

SUDBURY, Ont. — Ben Hawerchuk knocked in the winning goal on a power play 1:39 into overtime as Barrie beat the Wolves.

Kyle Heitzner, Jason Willms and Joey Keane also scored for the Colts (11-4-2).

Evan Krassey, Reagan O'Grady and Nolan Hutcheson scored for Sudbury (6-10-4).

---

KNIGHTS 9 FIREBIRDS 0

LONDON, Ont. — Joseph Raaymakers stopped 32 shots and Robert Thomas scored a hat trick as the Knights routed Flint.

Cliff Pu and Alex Formenton had a goal and two assists apiece for London (7-9-2) and Tyler Rollo, Richard Whittaker, Cole Tymkin and Liam Foudy also scored. Evan Bouchard and Sam Miletic each chipped in with three assists.

Garrett Forrest made 24 saves for the Firebirds (6-10-2).

---