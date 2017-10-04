OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Adam Ruzicka had a pair of goals in regulation time and Jordan Kyrou scored in the shootout as the Sarnia Sting edged the Owen Sound Attack 6-5 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Kyrou also scored in regulation for the Sting (4-1-0), while Brady Hinz and Jordan Ernst chipped in as well.

Nick Suzuki struck twice for Owen Sound (2-0-2), while Maksim Sushko, Zachary Roberts and Matthew Struthers also found the back of the net.

Justin Fazio made 39 saves for Sarnia. Mack Guzda stopped 26 shots for the Attack.

The Sting went 1 for 5 on the power play and Owen Sound was 1 for 4 with the man advantage.