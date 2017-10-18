SUDBURY, Ont. — David Levin scored and added two assists to power the Sudbury Wolves past the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds 4-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Kyle Rhodes put away the winner for the Wolves (3-6-2) at 8:07 of the second period. Reagan O'Grady and Cole Candella chipped in as well while Jake McGrath made 31 saves for the win.

Morgan Frost and Boris Katchouk scored for the Greyhounds (7-2-2). Matthew Villalta stopped 21-of-24 shots for Sault Ste. Marie.

Sudbury went 1 for 3 on the power play and Sault Ste. Marie was 1 for 6 with the man advantage.