SAGINAW, Mich. — Bobby MacIntyre scored twice to lead the Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds past the Saginaw Spirit 5-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Morgan Frost had the winner late in the second for Sault Ste. Marie (34-12-3), while David Miller and Blake Speers chipped in as well. Matthew Villalta made 22 saves for the win.

Brady Gilmour and Gianluca Fuoco supplied the offence for Saginaw (19-22-8). Brendan Bonello stopped 31 shots in net for the Spirit.

The Greyhounds went 1 for 4 on the power play and Saginaw couldn't score on its three man advantages.

---

KNIGHTS 6 RANGERS 1

LONDON, Ont. — Nicolas Mattinen, Evan Bouchard, Max Jones and Dante Salituro all scored in the third period as the Knights topped Kitchener.

Liam Foudy and Sam Miletic built a 2-0 lead as London (33-8-7) won its third straight.

Jonathan Yantsis replied for the Rangers (27-18-4).

---