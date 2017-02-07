KITCHENER, Ont. — Adam Mascherin scored in overtime to lift the Kitchener Rangers over the Niagara IceDogs 4-3 on Tuesday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Mascherin's 32nd goal of the season was the winner for Kitchener (28-20-4), while Dylan Di Perna, Darby Llewellyn and Greg Meireles had goals in regulation time. Luke Opilka made 31 saves for the win.

Liam Ham and Johnny Corneil both scored in the third period to force overtime for Niagara (17-26-7). Joshua Dame chipped in as well. Colton Incze stopped 32 shots in net for the IceDogs.

The Rangers went 1 for 6 on the power play and Niagara couldn't score on its two man advantages.