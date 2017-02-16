PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Brandon Saigeon scored twice as the Hamilton Bulldogs beat the Peterborough Petes 4-3 on Thursday in Ontario Hockey League action.

Jack Hanley broke a 3-3 deadlock at 9:41 of the third period for the Bulldogs (26-23-5), who have won three in a row. Matt Luff opened the scoring 3:13 into the game.

Nikita Korostelev, Kyle Jenkins and Cole Fraser responded for the Petes (32-17-5), who entered the night with at least a point in five straight games (4-0-1).

Hamilton's Dawson Carty made 33 saves for the win as Dylan Wells turned away 23-of-27 shots for Peterborough.

The Bulldogs went 1 for 3 on the power play while the Petes scored twice on five chances with the man advantage.

---

BATTALION 4 ICEDOGS 1

NORTH BAY, Ont. — Brett McKenzie had a pair of goals as the Battalion toppled Niagara to snap a five-game skid.

Steve Harland and Kyle Potts also scored for North Bay (20-30-4), which got a 33-save performance from Brent Moran.

Oliver Castleman kept the IceDogs (18-27-10) from being blanked. Stephen Dillon kicked out 36-of-40 shots in defeat.

---

SPITFIRES 6 STING 3

WINDSOR, Ont. — Graham Knott and Gabriel Vilardi each had a goal and two helpers as the Spitfires doubled up Sarnia.

Windsor (34-13-8) also got goals from Mikhail Sergachev, Aaron Luchuk, Logan Brown and Jeremiah Addison. Michael DiPietro made 22 saves for the win.

Jeff King, Jordan Ernst and Drake Rymsha found the back of the net for the Sting (26-23-6). Aidan Hughes stopped 36-of-41 shots in a losing cause.

---