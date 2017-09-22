WINDSOR, Ont. — Luke Kutkevicius scored the winner as the Windsor Spitfires opened the 2017-18 Ontario Hockey League season with a 3-1 win over the Saginaw Spirit.

Kutkevicius broke a 1-1 deadlock at 18:12 of the third period for the defending Memorial Cup champion Spitfires (1-0-0).

Luke Boka put Windsor on the board in the second period while Jake Smith added some insurance into an empty net 36 seconds after Kutkevicius' winner.

Michael DiPietro stopped 26-of-27 shots for the victory.

Marcus Crawford gave the Spirit (0-1-0) a one-goal lead in the first period. Evan Cormier turned aside 31-of-33 shots in defeat.

Windsor went 1 for 3 on the power play while Saginaw failed to score on six chances with the man advantage.

---

OTTERS 5 PETES 2

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Christian Girhiny scored twice and Troy Timpano kicked out 27 shots as Erie beat the Petes.

Ivan Lodnia, Alex Gritz and Taylor Raddysh also scored for the Otters (0-1-0), who were last season's league champions and Memorial Cup runner up to Windsor.

Zach Gallant and Logan DeNoble scored for the Petes, who got a 22-save outing from Dylan Wells.

---

COLTS 11 67'S 2

BARRIE, Ont. — Andrei Svechnikov and Curtis Douglas each scored twice as the Colts defeated Ottawa with ease.

Nathan Allensen, Justin Murray, Luke Bignell, Ryan Suzuki, Lucas Chiodo, Zachary Magwood and Jason Willms also scored for Barrie (1-0-0) and Kirill Nizhnikov tacked on four assists. Leo Lazarev made 20 saves for the win.

Mathieu Foget and Seva Losev scored for the 67's (0-1-0). Olivier Lafreniere combined with Olivier Tremblay for 26 saves for Ottawa.

---