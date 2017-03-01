OSHAWA, Ont. — Jack Studnicka scored twice, including the power-play winner, as the Oshawa Generals topped the Kingston Frontenacs 6-2 on Wednesday in Ontario Hockey League play.

Kyle MacLean and Sullivan Sparkes opened scoring for the Generals (35-20-5) in the first period. Renars Krastenbergs and Serron Noel had goals in the third period.

Jeremy Brodeur made 38 saves as Oshawa snapped its four-game losing skid.

Nathan Dunkley and Brett Neumann replied in the second period for the Frontenacs (28-23-9). Jeremy Helvig stopped 36-of-41 shots he faced.

The Generals went 1 for 2 on the power play and Kingston was 0 for 3 with the man advantage.

---

FIREBIRDS 6 STING 3

SARNIA, Ont. — Ryan Moore had a pair of goals to lead Flint past the Sting.

Maurizio Colella scored and added three assists for the Firebirds (31-24-5), while Alex Peters put away the winner early in the second. Ryan Littlejohn and Kole Sherwood added singles.

Adam Ruzicka, Drake Rymsha and Jordan Kyrou supplied the offence for Sarnia (28-27-6).