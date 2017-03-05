OWEN SOUND, Ont. — Nick Suzuki scored his third goal of the game in overtime and added an assist as the Owen Sound Attack edged the Guelph Storm 6-5 on Saturday night in Ontario Hockey League action.

Zachary Roberts, Kevin Hancock and Cordell James also chipped in for the Attack (42-15-4), who improved their point streak to five games (4-0-1).

Givani Smith replied with a hat trick of his own for Guelph (20-36-5), which dropped its fourth in a row. Barret Kirwin and Nate Schnarr had the others.

Emanuel Vella made 21 saves for the win in net. Liam Herbst turned away 21-of-25 shots in 43:14 of relief while taking the loss. Anthony Popovich started but was lifted after allowing two goals on 16 shots in the first period.

Owen Sound was scoreless on two power plays and the Storm converted on their lone opportunity.

---

67's 4 FRONTENACS 3

OTTAWA — Mathieu Foget had a goal and three assists as the 67's came from behind to beat Kingston.

Peter Stratis, Sasha Chmelevski and Noel Hoefenmayer also found the back of the net for Ottawa (23-32-6).

Jason Robertson, Ted Nichol and Cody Caron scored power-play goals for the Frontenacs (29-24-9).

---

SPITFIRES 4 KNIGHTS 1

WINDSOR, Ont. — Julius Nattinen and Aaron Luchuk had a goal and an assist apiece as the Spitfires defeated London.

Jalen Chatfield and Jeremy Bracco also scored for Windsor (38-15-8).

Mitchell Stephens opened the scoring on the power play for the Knights (41-13-7).

---

STING 5 OTTERS 3

ERIE, Pa. — Jordan Kyrou, Kevin Spinozzi and Anthony Salinitri each had a goal and an assist as Sarnia beat the Otters.

Jaden Lindo and Drake Rymsha also chipped in for the Sting (29-27-6).

Alex DeBrincat, Taylor Raddysh and Dylan Strome scored for Erie (45-13-3).

---

GENERALS 5 FIREBIRDS 2

FLINT, Mich. — Joe Manchurek struck twice and Jack Studnicka had three helpers to lift Oshawa over the Firebirds.

Mason Kohn, Matt Brassard and Domenic Commisso rounded out the attack for the Generals (36-21-5).

Jack Phibbs and Kole Sherwood had goals for Flint (32-25-5), which had its three-game winning streak ended.

---

STEELHEADS 4 BULLDOGS 3 (SO)

HAMILTON — Spencer Watson scored in regulation and had the shootout winner as Mississauga edged the Bulldogs for its fifth straight win.

Owen Tippett had a pair of goals for the Steelheads (29-19-13).

Michael Cramarossa, MacKenzie Entwistle and Connor Roberts found the back of the net for Hamilton (29-25-7).

---

PETES 6 COLTS 3

PETERBOROUGH, Ont. — Zach Gallant and Steven Lorentz had a goal and an assist apiece for the Petes in their win over Barrie.

Matt Spencer, Matyas Svoboda, Jonathan Ang and Matthew Timms supplied the rest of the offence for Peterborough (39-18-5), which won its fourth in a row.

Kirill Nizhnikov struck twice and Anthony Stefano had the other for the Colts (16-38-7).

---

SPIRIT 5 WOLVES 2

SAGINAW, Mich. — Hayden Hodgson struck twice and Matthew Kreis tacked on three assists as the Spirit got past Sudbury.

Max Grondin, Mike Davies and Keaton Middleton rounded out the attack for Saginaw (24-29-9).

Ryan Valentini and Macauley Carson had goals for the Wolves (23-30-7).

---