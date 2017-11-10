The Edmonton Oilers called forward Jesse Puljujarvi from the AHL on Friday and placed Anton Slepyshev on injured reserve.

Puljujarvi was selected fourth overall in the 2016 NHL Draft, following Auston Matthews, Patrik Laine and Pierre-Luc Dubois - all of whom are currently playing in the NHL.

The 19-year-old appeared in 28 games with the Oilers last season, posting one goal and adding seven assists. He owns one goal and five points in 10 games with the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Head coach Todd McLellan confirmed Puljujarvi will take an immediate role in the Oilers top-six. TSN's Ryan Rishaug believes he will be playing with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Milan Lucic.

"We'll look for his shot & his ability to score," McLellan said. "It's an opportunity for him."

I'd assume they leave Strome as 3LC and put Puljujarvi with 27 and 93. Something good needs to happen early to help his confidence. Too much NHL failure in early years hurts, they need this recall to work. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) November 10, 2017

Anton Slepyshev returned from a lower-body injury on Thursday night against the New Jersey Devils, but did not play in the third period. He owns one goal and two points in 10 games with the Oilers this season.