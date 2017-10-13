Keep updated on all the injury news and roster moves from around the NHL with daily Ice Chips.

Montreal Canadiens

Defenceman Mark Streit claired waivers on Friday and has been loaned to the Laval Rockets of the American Hockey League. Streit was minus-2 in two games with the Canadiens this season.

Forward Alex Galchenyuk missed practice Friday with flu-like symptoms. Head coach Claude Julien said it was "too early" to know if he'll play Saturday against the Leafs. Defenceman David Schlemko, who's out with a hand injury, has been sent to the Rockets for a conditioning stint. - John Lu, TSN

#Habs Julien says Galchenyuk is seeing a team doctor over flu-like symptoms. His status Saturday is questionable. — John Lu (@JohnLuTSNMtl) October 13, 2017

Friday's Practice Lines

F

Pacioretty - Drouin - Lehkonen

Byron - Plekanec - Gallagher

Hudon - Danault - Shaw

De La Rose - Mitchell - Hemsky

D

Mete - Weber

Alzner - Petry

Benn - Davidson

Morrow

G

Price

Montoya

Mete's family still coming around on Habs Victor Mete grew up a Leafs fan, but now he's on the other side of one of hockey's most historic rivalries. While it's been easy for Mete to switch allegiances, he says that it's taken his parents a little longer.

Need To Know: Leafs vs. Canadiens

Last Leafs win vs. Montreal - Jan. 18, 2014

- 14 straight wins by Montreal

- 5 wins past regulation

- 7 wins in Montreal

- 46 GF, Montreal

- 27 GF, Toronto

- 10/52 on PP for Montreal

- 7/46 on PP for Toronto

Last Leafs win in Montreal - Oct. 1, 2013

- 8 straight wins by Montreal at home vs. Toronto

- 2 wins past regulation

- 26 GF, Montreal

- 12 GF, Toronto

- 8/32 on PP for Montreal

- 2/29 on PP for Toronto

Carey Price's last 11 starts vs. Toronto

- Record: 11-0-0

- GAA: 1.88

- SV%: .944

- SO: 1

- 7 of the wins by 1G

Edmonton Oilers

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl missed practice again Friday with a swollen eye and will not play Saturday against the Ottawa Senators, the team announced Friday.

“The swelling has come down in the eye and he has a bit of vision in it,” McLellan said Thursday. “But it wasn’t safe to put him on the ice (Thursday) and it’s not something we’re going to fool around with until he’s 100 per cent ready to come back.” Winger Drake Caggiula missed his fifth straight practice as well. - Edmonton Sun, Ryan Rishaug, TSN

Yamamoto with McDavid and Maroon today. Strome Slepyshev and Jokinen. Lucic RNH Kassian No Draisaitl again. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) October 12, 2017

Friday's Oilers Practice Lines

F

Maroon-McDavid-Yamamoto

Lucic-RNH-Kassian

Jokinen-Strome-Slepyshev

Khaira-Letestu-Pakarinen

Toronto Maple Leafs

Injured defenceman Connor Carrick says he's feeling better and should be able to play vs. Habs. - Kristen Shilton, TSN

Connor Carrick says he's feeling better, should be good to go tomorrow night in Montreal w/ Borgman. Hurt first shift vs. Rangers. — Kristen Shilton (@kristen_shilton) October 13, 2017

Leafs not blaming Andersen despite poor save percentage Toronto has allowed 16 goals in four games this season and goalie Frederik Andersen has seen his save percentage plummet to .871. And yet the goalie is generally pleased with his play and head coach Mike Babcock is highlighting a lack of discipline and mental lapses as the reasons for the deluge of goals.

Friday's Practice Lines - Kristen Shilton, TSN

F

Hyman-Matthews-Nylander

JvR-Bozak-Marner

Marleau-Kadri-Komarov

Martin-Moore-Brown

D

Rielly-Hainsey

Gardiner-Zaitsev

Borgman-Carrick

Rosen-Polak

Carolina Hurricanes

Trevor van Riemsdyk (concussion) will not join the team on their upcoming road swing out West. - Team Tweet

Trevor van Riemsdyk will not be with the team for the first leg of the upcoming road trip, per Bill Peters. — Carolina Hurricanes (@NHLCanes) October 13, 2017

Nashville Predators

Roman Josi skated Friday morning as he returns from his lower-body injury. Yannick Weber did not skate after taking a high hit on Thursday. - Adam Vingan, Tennessean

Roman Josi (lower body injury) is practicing this morning. Yannick Weber, who took a high hit last night, isn’t. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) October 13, 2017

Los Angeles Kings

Forward Kyle Clifford is out week-to-week with an upper-body injury suffered against the Calgary Flames on Wednesday. - Los Angeles Times

New Jersey Devils

Veteran forward Drew Stafford is expected to be sidelined Friday vs. the Washington Capitals with a lower-body injury. Cory Schneider will start against the Caps while Keith Kinkaid will go Saturday against the New York Rangers. - Andrew Gross, The Record