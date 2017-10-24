PITTSBURGH — The Edmonton Oilers expect Leon Draisaitl and Drake Caggiula to return from concussions on Tuesday night against the Penguins, pending medical clearance from doctors.

Both Draisaitl and Caggiula followed up Monday’s full participation in practice with a morning skate on Tuesday.

“They look good. They feel good,” Oilers coach Todd McLellan said. “There’s one more hurdle to cross, and that’s talking to the doctors. If he clears them, then they’re going to play tonight.”

All eyes will be on Crosby versus McDavid 3.0, but Oil Country will be keeping close watch on $68 million man Draisaitl.

Draisaitl, 21, missed the last four games with his first career concussion. Caggiula, 23, sat out for the last five games, but it was not the first concussion of his hockey career.

Four more days of respite benefitted Draisaitl, who said on Friday afternoon that he was still experiencing concussion-like symptoms. Tuesday will mark 15 days since he sustained the injury against the Winnipeg Jets.

“I feel pretty good. Feel ready to go,” Draisaitl said. “It’s my first time not being able to play due to an injury. It sucks watching. I just want to get out there.”

Draisaitl is expected to centre the Oilers’ third line, flanked by Caggiula and Mark Letestu. He has three points (one goal) in three games this season; Caggiula was held scoreless in each of his first two contests.

“It’s always hard to miss games, but hopefully I can adjust as soon as possible,” Draisaitl said, “and be myself again.”

Projected Oilers lineup:

Patrick Maroon - Connor McDavid - Kailer Yamamoto

Milan Lucic - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Ryan Strome

Drake Caggiula - Leon Draisaitl - Mark Letestu

Iiro Pakarinen - Jujhar Khaira - Zack Kassian

Oscar Klefbom - Adam Larsson

Darnell Nurse - Kris Russell

Yohann Auvitu - Matt Benning

Scratched: Jussi Jokinen, Anton Slepyshev, Eric Gryba (all healthy).

Projected Penguins lineup:

Jake Guentzel - Sidney Crosby - Conor Sheary

Bryan Rust - Evgeni Malkin - Phil Kessel

Carl Hagelin - Riley Sheahan* - Patric Hornqvist

Tom Kuhnhackl - Greg McKegg - Ryan Reaves

Brian Dumoulin - Kris Letang

Olli Maatta - Justin Schultz

Ian Cole - Chad Ruhwedel

Matt Murray

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Zach Trotman, Josh Archibald (both healthy).

* Sheahan will make his Penguins debut after trade from Detroit over the weekend.