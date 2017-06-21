NCAA prospect Spencer Foo will likely announce his signing decision next week after the expansion and entry draft madness dies down, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

Dreger notes that the Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Flames, Vegas Golden Knights and Philadelphia Flyers are all in the mix for Foo's services.

Foo scored 26 goals and added 36 assists over 38 games with Union College in 2016-17, his third campaign with the club. He will forgo his senior season to turn pro.

The winger, who is a native of Edmonton, was on TSN Radio 1260 recently and discussed his process of choosing a team.

"There's so many different pros and cons of the different teams that have interest in you. That's one of the biggest things for the reason why I've been waiting for so long to sign somewhere is that I really wanted to take my time and make sure I make the right decision because I'm not superstar that's going to be able to come in and crack any team in the league right away and make a huge impact," explained Foo. "I need to do what's best for me and find an organization I really fit with. Obviously with Edmonton, there is that aspect where I've grown up here and have family here and I have friends. It does provide a bit of distraction, but it can also be a blessing as well."