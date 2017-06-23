4m ago
Oilers grab Spokane winger Yamamoto at No. 22
TSN.ca Staff
Yamamoto: I was hoping to go to the Oilers
The Edmonton Oilers made a bit of history at pick No. 22 by taking Spokane forward Kailer Yamamoto.
According to TSN Edmonton Bureau Reporter Ryan Rishaug, the 18-year-old is the shortest player ever selected in the first round of the NHL Entry Draft, coming in at just under 5-foot-8.
Yamamoto is "Diminutive, highly-skilled winger who makes things happen offensively and is elusive," said TSN's Director of Scouting Craig Button in his pre-draft analysis.
In 65 games played last year for the Spokane Chiefs, Yamamoto had 42 goals and 99 points.