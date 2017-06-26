Yamamoto: I was hoping to go to the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers are interested in bringing pending unrestricted free agent defenceman Eric Gryba back to the team next season, according to TSN's Ryan Rishaug.

My understanding is Oil would like to bring Gryba back, have had some early discussions. His size/grit will draw some interest from others. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) June 26, 2017

The 29-year-old scored two goals and added four assists over 40 games with the Oilers in 2016-17, his second with the club. Gryba also appeared in three playoff games.

The Oilers acquired Gryba from the Ottawa Senators in the summer of 2015.

The Saskatoon native is coming off a one-year, $950,000 contract.

Selected by the Senators in the third-round of the 2006 NHL Entry Draft, Gryba has scored seven goals and 34 assists over 258 career games with Ottawa and Edmonton.