15m ago
Oilers more than likely to trade F Eberle
TSN.ca Staff
Jordan Eberle’s time with the Edmonton Oilers could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.
According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, it is more likely than not that the Oilers will trade the 27-year-old forward.
The Oilers aren’t in a rush to move on from the Regina native, but McKenzie says there is a list of suitors, including the New York Islanders, and potentially acceptable offers on the table.
After losing goaltender Jean-Francois Berube in the expansion draft and dealing forward Mikhail Grabovski, defenceman Jake Bischoff, a first-round pick in 2017 and second-round pick in 2019 to the Vegas Golden Knights in order to protect some of their exposed players, McKenzie expects the Islanders to be motivated to make deals. McKenzie expects Eberle and Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Duchene to headline the Islanders' rumour mill.
Eberle, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Oilers in 2008, scored 20 goals and 51 points in 82 games this season. He added another two assists in 13 games during the Oilers’ run to the second round of the playoffs.
He is headed into the fifth year of a six-year, $36 million deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-2019 season.