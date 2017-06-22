Jordan Eberle’s time with the Edmonton Oilers could be coming to an end sooner rather than later.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, it is more likely than not that the Oilers will trade the 27-year-old forward.



I don't doubt there will be significant moves. It is more likely than not EDM will trade Jordan Eberle; more likely than not MIN trades a D. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2017

The Oilers aren’t in a rush to move on from the Regina native, but McKenzie says there is a list of suitors, including the New York Islanders, and potentially acceptable offers on the table.



But I don't sense either EDM or MIN are "close" on anything right now and Friday is more likely deal day than today. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2017

There are several serious suitors for Eberle, including the NYI. EDM appears to have offer(s) close to acceptable, still mulling options. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2017



After losing goaltender Jean-Francois Berube in the expansion draft and dealing forward Mikhail Grabovski, defenceman Jake Bischoff, a first-round pick in 2017 and second-round pick in 2019 to the Vegas Golden Knights in order to protect some of their exposed players, McKenzie expects the Islanders to be motivated to make deals. McKenzie expects Eberle and Colorado Avalanche forward Matt Duchene to headline the Islanders' rumour mill.



Would have to think NYI, invested as they are after expansion draft, also highly motivated to deal. Will be lots of Eberle/Duchene rumors. — Bob McKenzie (@TSNBobMcKenzie) June 22, 2017

Eberle, who was drafted 22nd overall by the Oilers in 2008, scored 20 goals and 51 points in 82 games this season. He added another two assists in 13 games during the Oilers’ run to the second round of the playoffs.

He is headed into the fifth year of a six-year, $36 million deal and is set to become an unrestricted free agent after the 2018-2019 season.