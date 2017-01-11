EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have recalled forward Jujhar Khaira from the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors.

Khaira, 22, has appeared in 24 games with the Condors this season, posting 18 points (8 goals, 10 assists), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-2 rating.

The Surrey, B.C., native has registered 55 points (22 goals, 33 assists) and 157 penalty minutes in 130 career AHL games.

The six-foot-four, 219-pound forward has appeared in 15 career NHL games, recording two assists and 13 penalty minutes.

The Oilers also assigned centre Anton Lander to Bakersfield.

Lander has a goal and three assists in 20 games with Edmonton this season, and 10 goals and 11 assists in 13 games with Bakersfield.