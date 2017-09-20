WINNIPEG — Three second-period goals — two within 13 seconds of each other — powered the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-1 pre-season win over the Winnipeg Jets Wednesday night.

Winnipeg (0-1-1) started well enough when Nikolaj Ehlers took a cross-crease pass from Tyler Myers, after linemate Brian Little let it slip by, to put his team on the board with a power-play goal at 5:34.

Edmonton had trouble building momentum in the first and gave netminder Laurent Brossoit a lot of work, with three penalties to kill within the first 10 minutes of the opening period alone.

But the Oilers (3-0-0) stormed back in the second, starting with Mark Letestu on a power play at 2:14. He made it look easy as he slipped a pass from free-agent signing Jussi Jokinen past Steve Mason's stick side.

Mason, a 10-year veteran, also was signed in the off-season to add a little depth to Winnipeg's goaltending.

But his first start was a rocky one as Jujhar Khaira added another goal at 2:27 of the second on a feed from Zack Kassian, and Jokinen then scored his own on a power play at 13:59.

The Oilers had what looked like another goal waved off for a kicking motion. Kailer Yamamoto scored the last goal into an empty net with five seconds left in regulation.

Goaltending has been a weak link for the Jets since they relocated to Winnipeg from Atlanta in 2011. Mason joined a pair of far less experienced netminders, Connor Hellebuyck and Michael Hutchinson, after the Jets decided not to keep Ondrej Pavelec.

The Jets weren't without firepower Wednesday, dressing their top seven scorers from last season, just as they did in Monday's 3-2 shootout loss to Minnesota: Mark Scheifele, Blake Wheeler, Patrik Laine, Ehlers, Dustin Byfuglien, Little and Mathieu Perreault.

They shot a lot but other than ringing the goalposts a few times got little for it. Winnipeg outshot Edmonton 34-25.

The Oilers got another good look at their first-round pick Yamamoto, who took the right side on a line with Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Jokinen.

With defenceman Andrej Sekera out with a long-term knee injury, sophomore Matt Benning paired with veteran Kris Russell for their debut this season. The Oilers split goaltending duties between Brossoit and Nick Ellis.