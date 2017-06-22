Oilers, Russell could have new deal by Friday

Talks between the Edmonton Oilers and defenceman Kris Russell have picked up and a new deal may be in place by Friday.

According to TSN Hockey Insider Bob McKenzie, the belief is the deal is likely to be four years with an average annual salary around $4 million.

Russell earned $3.1 million with the Oilers last season.

McKenzie says that once the Jordan Eberle trade earlier on Thursday freed up room on Edmonton's payroll, more progress was made on the negotiations with Russell.

The 30-year-old blueliner had one goal and 12 assists in 68 games with the Oilers last season.