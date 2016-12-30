EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Tyler Benson to a three-year entry-level contract.

Benson, 18, has appeared in 31 games with the Western Hockey League's Vancouver Giants this season, registering 40 points (10 goals, 30 assists) and 27 penalty minutes.

In his second season as team captain, he leads the Giants in points, assists, as well as power-play goals (four) and power-play assists (10).

The six-foot, 190-pound,centre has accumulated 113 points (33 goals, 80 assists) and 128 penalty minutes in 130 career WHL games over three seasons with Vancouver.

The Edmonton native has represented his country twice internationally, most recently at the 2015 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Under-18 tournament, capturing gold. He also represented Canada at the 2015 Under-18 World Hockey Championship as a 16-year old, capturing bronze.

Benson was selected by the Oilers in the second round, 32nd overall, in the 2016 NHL draft.