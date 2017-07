The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Dillon Simpson to a one-year deal.

The 24-yaer-old played 53 games last season with the Bakersfield Condors and scored three goals and added eight assists.

He also appeared in three games for the Oilers last season, including his NHL debut on December 8th against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Simpson was selected with the 92nd pick, in the fourth round of the 2011 NHL Draft.