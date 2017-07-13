EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers have signed forward Joey Laleggia to a one-year contract.

The 25-year-old appeared in 67 games with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors last season, recording 38 points (20 goals, 18 assists) and 30 penalty minutes.

The five-foot-10, 185-pound forward has played in 135 career AHL games, posting 67 points (29 goals, 38 assists) and 70 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in two playoff games.

A native of Burnaby, B.C., Laleggia previously spent four seasons with the NCAA's Denver Pioneers, appearing in 156 games and registering 132 points (49 goals, 83 assists) and 158 penalty minutes.